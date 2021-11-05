Reasonably-priced dim sum by ex-Shangri-La Hotel chef in Sengkang food court

5 Star HK Dim Sum has opened its second outlet, at Food Junction in Rivervale Mall.

The sell here? "Hotel-grade dim sum at wallet-friendly prices," according to Food Junction, which has recently revamped its Rivervale Mall and Century Square branches.

The new space is modelled after HDB void decks, incorporating iconic elements such as a lift lobby landing, tiled dining tables and stools and even a dragon-head playground, into its design.

Experienced chef

The dim sum stall is helmed by chef Yiu Wah Tai, who has more than 30 years of experience in making Cantonese-style dim sum.

Yiu has worked in both Hong Kong and Singapore hotels and restaurants, including notable names like Orient Ocean Restaurant at Miramar Hotel, Shang Palace Restaurant at Shangri-La Hotel, and Jiang-Nan Chun Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel.

Popular items at 5 Star HK Dim Sum include:

Crispy Shrimp Cheong Fun (S$6) Prawns, crisp rice noodles, marinated sauce.

BBQ Char Siew Pau (S$3.50) Steamed bun with marinated barbecue pork filling, made daily.

Steamed Prawn Siew Mai (S$4.50) Cantonese-style siew mai made with pork, shrimp and mushroom.



The stall also offers a selection of baked goods, steamed and fried dim sum, as well as rice and congee dishes.

Each dim sum on the menu is purportedly handmade from scratch as well.

You can view the full menu, which has over 30 items, here:

If Sengkang is too far for you, 5 Star HK Dim Sum's first outlet is located at 158 Mei Ling Street, where it started in February 2021.

Top image via Food Junction