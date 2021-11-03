183 people under investigation after island-wide raids on 70 nightlife outlets

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) are currently investigating 183 people following island-wide enforcement checks on 70 public entertainment and nightlife outlets.

According to a press release by the SPF, the checks were carried out from Sep. 13 to Oct, 23, 2021, with a total of 15 public entertainment and nightlife outlets found to have allegedly breached Covid-19 measures, as well as supplied liquor and provided public entertainment without valid licences, among other offences.

Three cases of note were highlighted by the police.

Unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet along Syed Alwi Road

On Oct. 2, the police conducted a search at an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet allegedly operating within a shophouse unit located along Syed Alwi Road.

Eight men and one woman, between the ages of 18 and 33, were found within the unit.

One of the men, who is 21 years old, was established to be the purported operator of the outlet.

The unit contained several private rooms equipped with karaoke systems, televisions and microphones, allegedly used for the provision of public entertainment.

Bottles of liquor were also found in the private rooms, which were supposedly supplied to patrons of the outlet as well.

The karaoke equipment and liquor were seized for investigations.

In addition, the alleged owner of the outlet was found to be be involved in other offences and was in possession of substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug-taking paraphernalia.

He was arrested for offences under the Public Entertainments Act, the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015 and the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Another man and woman who were found to be in the 21-year-old's company, were also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

All nine are currently assisting with investigations for non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

Common gaming house along Upper Paya Lebar Road

On Oct. 4, the police received a call for assistance regarding a large gathering at a mixed-use office-cum-industrial building along Upper Paya Lebar Road.

A 28-year-old man was allegedly found operating a common gaming house in a unit within the building, with the assistance of another 28-year-old man.

A total of 10 men and three women, aged between 21 and 51, were allegedly found playing poker and pool on a poker table and a pool table installed in the unit.

The unit also contained a private room furnished with a karaoke system, gaming consoles, speakers and microphones, allegedly used for the provision of public entertainment.

The gambling-related paraphernalia and entertainment equipment were seized for investigations.

All 15 persons were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and are also being investigated for non compliance with safe distancing measures.

A 25-year-old man, who was not present during police checks, is also being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and for the provision of public entertainment without a licence under the Public Entertainments Act.

Unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet along Tagore Lane

On Oct. 23, the police received a call for assistance informing of an unlicensed ‘KTV-concept’ outlet operating within a mixed-use office-cum-industrial unit along Tagore Lane.

The police found 39 men and 16 women, aged between 18 and 45, in the unit which was separated into two decks.

Each deck contained a lounge area equipped with karaoke systems, televisions, speakers and flashing lights.

Bottles of liquor were also found on several tables in the unit.

Two of the men, aged between 31 and 35, were established to be the alleged operators of the outlet and were arrested for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

All 55 persons will also be investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

The offences of supplying liquor without a valid licence and providing public entertainment without a valid licence, each carries a fine of up to S$20,000.

For non-compliance with Covid-19 safe distancing measures, individuals found guilty may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

