124 arrested at KTV birthday party in M'sia over suspected triad activity and drug use

Ages ranging from 15 to 70.

Jean Chien Tay | November 11, 2021, 12:56 PM

In the early hours of Nov. 11, 124 partygoers at a KTV in Penang, Malaysia, were arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) over suspicion of triad activity and drug use.

According to PDRM's statement on Facebook, the police had to "break down" the front door of the KTV as the door was locked from inside.

The gathering is believed to be a birthday party, held at a KTV on the seventh floor of a shopping mall.

Carried out at 1am on Nov. 11

The operation was carried out at 1am on Thursday (Nov. 11) based on police intelligence and information from the public, according to PDRM.

The state's Senior Assistant Commissioner Rahimi Mohd Ra'ais said that the operation was conducted by the state anti-vice, gambling, and secret society division (D7) and the criminal investigation department of the Timur Laut district, Kosmo! reported.

21 tested positive for drug use in urine test

Of the 124 partygoers, there were 99 men and 25 women, with ages ranging from 15 to 70.

Drug use was also detected among 21 of them, and 26 of them were suspected of having triad-related tattoos.

All arrested individuals were brought to the police headquarters of the Timur Laut District for further investigation.

The police thanked the public for providing information, and welcomed cooperation from the public.

"Firm action will be taken without hesitation against individuals who flout the law", the police added.

