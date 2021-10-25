Back

Yong He Eating House opening in Toa Payoh, Sengkang & Jurong West

The branch in Toa Payoh will open in mid-November.

Low Jia Ying | October 25, 2021, 04:26 PM

Popular 24-hour Geylang soy beancurd and youtiao supper spot Yong He Eating House will be expanding into three new locations, with the first opening at Toa Payoh Central.

The other two locations will be at Sengkang and Jurong West, slated to open in the next three to six months.

The new outlets will be branded under the name Yong He Toast and will have a smaller menu with takeaway options only.

Smaller menu, takeaway only

The new outlets will have a limited menu, featuring shaobing (Chinese flatbread) and their signature soy milk.

The shaobing comes in a variety of flavours, such as floss with egg (S$3.40), kaya (S$2.80) and scrambled egg (S$2).

via Yong He Toast/FB.

Patrons who wish to try their mee sua, dim sum, or steamed buns will have to visit their original branch in Geylang.

Toa Payoh branch to open mid-Nov.

According to its website, the newest branch will be at 177 Toa Payoh Central, #01-154.

Its opening hours are 9am to 9pm.

In response to queries from Mothership, Dong Han Zhong, boss of Yong He, said that the Toa Payoh branch will be open by mid-November 2021.

Dong, who is also part of the third generation of Yong He's leadership, said that they wish to grow the business by making their stores more accessible by opening new branches in neighbourhood areas.

Two other branches in Sengkang and Jurong West will open in three to six months' time, with the same takeaway concept as the Toa Payoh outlet.

Top photos via Yong He Toast/FB and Lawkoh/Google Maps

