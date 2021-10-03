Man sent to hospital after being stabbed by unknown attacker in Yishun, 25-year-old arrested

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

The alleged attacker had stabbed another man with a knife along Yishun Street 31, on the night of Oct. 2.

The police were alerted to the attack at 11:40pm, and the victim was subsequently conveyed conscious to a hospital. He suffered lacerations to his chest and shoulder.

Although the assailant had fled the scene prior to police’s arrival, he was arrested within six hours of the crime being reported, with the aid of images from police cameras and information provided by a member of the public.

The alleged attacker will be charged in court on Oct. 4.

If found guilty, he faces an imprisonment term of up to seven years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of above.

Top image via Marios Gkortsilas/Unsplash, Google Maps Street View