Japanese BBQ chain Yakiniku-Go opens at Nex on Oct. 13, sets from S$8.80

Oishii.

Siti Hawa | October 12, 2021, 12:20 PM

Japanese barbecue concept Yakiniku-Go will open its fourth outlet at Nex on Oct. 13.

Photo via Yakiniku-GO

Photo via Yakiniku-Go

Photo via Yakiniku-Go

For the uninitiated, Yakiniku-GO is a relatively affordable, quick-service restaurant that makes use of smoke-free electric grills.

Its first outlet opened in Seletar Mall in Jan. 2021.

The casual eatery serves a selection of meats, such as beef, chicken, seafood, and even lamb.

For beef alone, there are already a variety of cuts, such as jyo karubi (short rib), ribeye steak, gyutan (beef tongue) and wagyu chuck short ribs.

Set meals from S$8.80

One of their "super value sets" at S$8.80 is the Chicken Set. Alternatively, opt for the Chicken and Beef Set for S$9.80.

Each set comes with rice, a choice of side dish (kimchi/radish/salad) and soup.

Photo via Yakiniku-GO

The Signature Yakiniku-GO Set (S$16.80) comprises beef short plate, beef ribeye steak, beef tongue rice, soup and kimchi.

Photo via Yakiniku-GO

The Value Treat (S$14.80/200g, S$19.80/300g) comes with beef short plate, beef rib finger, chicken, rice, soup, kimchi or salad.

Photo via Yakiniku-GO

Manzoku Platter (S$17.80):

Photo via Yakiniku-GO

New beef cuts are available from Oct. 13

Yakiniku-GO will also be introducing two new beef cuts: Nakaochi Karubi (beef rib finger) and Supreme Topside, a lean beef cut from the inner thigh muscle.

These will be available from Oct. 13.

Nakaochi Karubi:

Photo via Yakiniku-GO

Supreme Topside:

Photo via Yakiniku-GO

New wagyu series available from end Oct.

They will also be offering a new wagyu series which will be available from end Oct.

The new wagyu series will include:

  • Three Kinds Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Set 100g (Brisket, Chuck Rib, Ajillo) (S$32.80)

  • Wagyu A5 Miyazaki 100g Set (S$32.80)

Each set comes with rice, soup, and kimchi or salad.

Photo via Yakiniku-GO

Opening promotion

As part of its opening promotion, the Value Treat (200g) will be priced at S$9.80 (U.P. S$14.80) from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7.

Photo via Yakiniku-GO

Revamped Japanese Food Street at Nex

Yakiniku-GO's fourth outlet will open at Nex's newly revamped &JOY Japanese Food Street on Oct. 13.

The food street was previously known as Shokutsu Ten Japanese Food Street.

The revamped Japanese food street will feature eight Japanese concepts:

  • Yakiniku-GO

  • Shabu-GO

  • Yaki Yaki Bo

  • RAMEN KIOU

  • Gokoku Japanese Bakery

  • Kuriya Japanese Market

  • Idaten Udon

  • Ichiban Boshi

Yakiniku-GO (NEX)

Address: 23 Serangoon Central, #B1-78 NEX, Singapore 556083

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top photos via Yakiniku-GO

