Workers' Party MPs file parliamentary questions on conditions at Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory

Nyi Nyi Thet

The questions include what is being done to monitor the quality of the food distributed, and if there have been similar complaints from workers at other dormitories.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg At least four Workers' Party Members of Parliament (Aljunied GRC MPs Gerald Giam and Leon Perera, Hougang MP Dennis Tan, and Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru) have filed parliamentary questions related to the recent incident at Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory. The questions include: Whether there have been similar complaints from migrant workers in other dormitories, and if so, have these complaints been addressed?

What is being done to monitor and evaluate the quality of food (including nutritional value and cultural appropriateness), food hygiene and safety standards?

What is the time gap between production versus consumption of such food?

Will enforcement action be taken against the operators, employers or food caterers, if they have contravened any regulations?

How often and under what conditions have the riot police been deployed to respond to an active situation in Singapore over the last five years;

And whether the situation at the dormitory on October 13, 2021 warranted their deployment?

Whether the Government will review its current stay-in requirements for workers in dormitories who are infected with Covid-19? You can read the full questions here: Gerald Giam Leon Perera Dennis Tan He Ting Ru Image from MWC Image from MWC

If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.