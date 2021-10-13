Multiple parts of S'pore close to 30°C at 10pm on Oct. 12, 2021 night

Is your top smelling funky, while the areas where your legs touch feeling moist after you've crossed them?

You're not alone because it is indeed a particularly warm and humid night on Oct. 12, 2021.

The Meteorological Service Singapore website showed that temperatures at most parts of Singapore hit close to 30°C after 10pm.

At 10.27pm

At 11:02pm

At 12:32am

At 1:02am

The southern and western parts of Singapore are warmer, while northeast was comparatively cooler.

The lowest temperature of around 26.5°C was measured at Pulau Ubin.

Night time temperatures in Singapore are usually about 25°C to 26°C -- balmy by temperate climate standards but highly bearable for inhabitants in the tropics.

Why is it so hot?

Pulau Ubin, being an offshore island, is about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius cooler as compared to the temperatures measured on the highly urbanised mainland.

This could be due to the presence of additional heat sources from human activities that contribute to the urban heat effect.

These heat sources include the use of air conditioners, as well as the presence of pavements and buildings that trap heat from day time and gradually release them at night.

According to MSS' advisory in the earlier part of October, the weather on some nights can be warmer when prevailing winds blow from the southeast and south, bringing warm and humid air from the sea over the land.

This explains why the southern part of Singapore is generally warmer than the rest of Singapore.

Top image via MSS website