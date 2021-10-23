Back

Customers complain of stocks running out after 7-Eleven S'pore releases White Rabbit Candy merch

Did you manage to find the elusive merchandise?

Siti Hawa | October 23, 2021, 11:04 AM

7-Eleven Singapore announced in a Facebook post on Oct. 14 that White Rabbit Candy merchandise was available at its outlets.

However, the excitement felt by customers was short-lived.

Just days after, many began leaving comments on 7-Eleven's Facebook post complaining that there were no stocks available.

White Rabbit Candy merchandise

For the uninitiated, the White Rabbit Candy is a milky chewy candy coated in an edible rice wrapper.

It is believed to be a favourite childhood treat of many Singaporeans.

7-Eleven Singapore had announced that it would be selling:

  • White Rabbit Candy Original 200g (with individually wrapped candies inside) — S$5

  • White Rabbit Tote Bag and Flower & Life Tote Bag — S$5 each

  • White Rabbit Inverted Umbrella, Flower & Life Auto Umbrella — S$15 each

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

"No stocks"

In their post on Oct. 14, 7-Eleven said that the merchandise would be available at selected stores, and informed customers that stocks were already available.

However, a quick look at the comments section suggested that this was not the case.

Several comments claimed that the merchandise was not in stock when they visited the outlets.

Screenshot via 7-Eleven Singapore/Facebook

Screenshot via 7-Eleven Singapore/Facebook

Screenshot via 7-Eleven Singapore/Facebook

Screenshot via 7-Eleven Singapore/Facebook

In a more recent post on Oct 20, 7-Eleven Singapore shared that it had released three new flavours of the White Rabbit Candy: coffee, mango and coconut.

The White Rabbit Candy Coconut, Mango, and Coffee will be priced at three for S$5 (U.P. S$2 each).

Similar to 7-Eleven's previous White Rabbit Candy-related post, many left comments complaining that there were no stocks when they visited the outlets.

Screenshot via 7-Eleven Singapore/Facebook

Screenshot via 7-Eleven Singapore/Facebook

Screenshot via 7-Eleven Singapore/Facebook

However, at least two people claimed to have found the merchandise or sweets at some outlets.

Screenshot via 7-Eleven Singapore/Facebook

Screenshot via 7-Eleven Singapore/Facebook

Mothership has reached out to 7-Eleven regarding the stock availability and will update the article when we receive a reply.

View the original post here:

Top photos via 7-Eleven Singapore

