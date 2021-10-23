Customers complain of stocks running out after 7-Eleven S'pore releases White Rabbit Candy merch

7-Eleven Singapore announced in a Facebook post on Oct. 14 that White Rabbit Candy merchandise was available at its outlets.

However, the excitement felt by customers was short-lived.

Just days after, many began leaving comments on 7-Eleven's Facebook post complaining that there were no stocks available.

White Rabbit Candy merchandise

For the uninitiated, the White Rabbit Candy is a milky chewy candy coated in an edible rice wrapper.

It is believed to be a favourite childhood treat of many Singaporeans.

7-Eleven Singapore had announced that it would be selling:

White Rabbit Candy Original 200g (with individually wrapped candies inside) — S$5

White Rabbit Tote Bag and Flower & Life Tote Bag — S$5 each

White Rabbit Inverted Umbrella, Flower & Life Auto Umbrella — S$15 each

"No stocks"

In their post on Oct. 14, 7-Eleven said that the merchandise would be available at selected stores, and informed customers that stocks were already available.

However, a quick look at the comments section suggested that this was not the case.

Several comments claimed that the merchandise was not in stock when they visited the outlets.

In a more recent post on Oct 20, 7-Eleven Singapore shared that it had released three new flavours of the White Rabbit Candy: coffee, mango and coconut.

The White Rabbit Candy Coconut, Mango, and Coffee will be priced at three for S$5 (U.P. S$2 each).

Similar to 7-Eleven's previous White Rabbit Candy-related post, many left comments complaining that there were no stocks when they visited the outlets.

However, at least two people claimed to have found the merchandise or sweets at some outlets.

Mothership has reached out to 7-Eleven regarding the stock availability and will update the article when we receive a reply.

View the original post here:

Free things here 📣❗️ Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage. While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered. See you in our inbox!

Top photos via 7-Eleven Singapore