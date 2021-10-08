Back

S'pore employees lodged some 640 complaints a month about employers who breach safe management measures

Employees advised to clarify with employer first before reporting workplace SMM breaches to MOM.

Belmont Lay | October 08, 2021, 04:33 AM

Here's an interesting statistic and what it means as reported by CNA: Employees in Singapore are not keeping their mouths shut if they see something wrong at work.

In response to queries from CNA, the Ministry of Manpower revealed it received a median number of about 640 pieces of feedback a month in the first nine months of 2021 on employers who breach safe management measures (SMMs).

This comes up to more than 20 complaints lodged a day on average.

This figure was revealed on Oct. 6 by a MOM spokesperson in response to media queries.

Number stable but spikes sometimes

According to MOM, this number does not fluctuate except for "short-term spikes" in the aftermath of announcements pertaining to tightened restrictions.

These spikes occurred from mid May to mid July 2021, when MOM received over 3,500 pieces of feedback, MOM said.

A "significant increase" was registered after Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) announcement in May 2021, it was also revealed.

Whistleblowing habit

These figures suggest whistleblowing employees are not that rare -- so much so they might even have to resolve the issue locally within the workplace before getting the ministry involved.

According to CNA, when asked about what employees can do if they observed their employers breaching SMMs, MOM said employees should "reach out to their employers first to clarify any concerns they may have regarding the implementation of SMMs".

If clarifications fail, employees can report SMM breaches via MOM's website: www.mom.gov.sg/report-wsh-issues.

MOM said all reports will be kept strictly confidential.

Companies can face enforcement action

MOM also reminded companies that those that fail to implement SMMs could face a fine or even be ordered to cease operations.

In July, MOM announced that 66 companies faced enforcement action since mid-May for failing to comply with Covid-19 measures at workplaces.

Current arrangement

Working from home is the default option since Sep. 27 and will last till Oct. 24.

Previously a maximum of 50 per cent of employees who are able to work from home could return to the workplace at any point in time.

Top photo via Unsplash

