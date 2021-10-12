What's better than being able to dine-in at restaurants? 1-for-1 deals & discounts.

With the 10 per cent service charge, dining-in at restaurants can be costly.

In fact, some might even choose to not dine-in completely in order to save money – more power (and money) to them.

While others might consider this extreme, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to save money.

On the other hand, there’s also nothing wrong with wanting to indulge in a treat once in a while.

I mean, you do you.

Personally, I try to strike a balance by choosing to only dine-in at restaurants with promotions to control my purse strings.

If you’re like me and want to dine-in without breaking the bank, consider pandapro, which has new dine-in discounts of one-for-one offers and up to 30 per cent at participating restaurants.

What is pandapro?

A monthly subscription plan by foodpanda, pandapro members get to enjoy three offers from the new dine-in option: one-for-one offers or up to 30 per cent off at participating restaurants.

Members can also benefit on a monthly basis for orders made on foodpanda.

This includes free delivery at selected restaurants, 20 per cent off deals on selected restaurants, and 5 per cent additional discounts on pick-up, which are all unlimited.

Additionally, pandapro members also receive two 10 per cent discount vouchers on pandamart each month.

Restaurants with one-for-one offers

Jewel of India

While there are no lack of places serving up Indian cuisine in Singapore, no one stall is the same as the other.

Based on the reviews of the restaurant, which is located at Sam Leong Road, Jewel of India is known for its hearty and authentic Indian fare, and excellent service.

Savour authentic Indian cuisine and enjoy a one-for-one offer for mains through a pandapro membership.

Half Tandoori Chicken (S$12.85)

Lamb Biryani (S$17.15)

Butter Chicken (S$16.05)

Vidaloo (S$15)

Fish Head Curry (S$35)

Find out more about Jewel of India here.

Straits Chinese Nonya Restaurant

If you prefer flavours that are a little closer to home, you can consider Straits Chinese Nonya Restaurant.

As a testament of its food, the peranakan establishment is Singapore’s oldest nonya restaurant and was established in 1953.

Located conveniently at Esplanade, Straits Chinese Nonya Restaurant serves up peranakan cuisine using secret recipes passed down from several generations.

Sample the peranakan fare with pandapro and enjoy one-for-one mains.

Here are some of the popular dishes:

Nonya Chap Chye (S$13.8)

Ayam Buah Keluak (S$19.8)

Signature Pan Fried Dry Laksa Bowl (S$14.8)

Bak Wan Kerperting Soup (S$19.8)

Ikan Assam Pedas (S$38.8)

Find out more about Straits Chinese Nonya Restaurant here.

Restaurants with up to 30 per cent discount

PizzaExpress

With three outlets in town – Scott’s Square, Duo Galleria, and Holland Village – PizzaExpress is an accessible meeting point for most (unless you live on Pulau Ubin).

With pandapro, members can enjoy 25 per cent off when dining in at any of the three PizzaExpress outlets.

The dough-slinging pizza joint, which originated from London, has a wide selection of food offerings ranging from starters, salads, flatbreads, pastas, desserts, to pizzas, of course.

Here are some of its more popular items:

Dough Balls “PizzaExpress” (S$5)

Chicken Caesar (S$14)

Romana Pizza – Calabrese (S$28)

Tiramisu (S$11)

For the details of PizzaExpress’s locations and operating hours, click here.

Sarnies

Those who work in the Telok Ayer area should be familiar with Sarnies.

After all, the Aussie style cafe is a regular haunt for those working in the Central Business District.

With an extensive menu that covers every meal that one could possibly need, it’s easy to see why Sarnies is a popular spot to refuel.

Grab a meal at Sarnies with pandapro to enjoy 25 per cent off when dining in.

To whet your appetite, here are some items that Sarnies has to offer:

Smashed Avocado on Toast (S$11.5)

Smoked Salmon Salad (S$17)

Fry Up (S$23)

Spiced Roadkill Chicken (S$21)

Brioche French Toast (S$21)

To see more of Sarnie’s food offerings, location and operating hours, click here.

IstanBlue Mezze and Grill House

While travel restrictions have currently made Turkey off-limits, one can still experience Turkey gastronomically.

Savour Turkish delights at IstanBlue Mezze and Grill House, a Turkish restaurant that is also a Muslim-owned establishment.

Located at Baghdad Street, pandapro members can enjoy 25 per cent off when dining-in at the restaurant.

The Turkish restaurant has generous meat platters with a variety of grilled chicken and lamb dishes that are suitable for large groups.

Prices for the meat platter start at S$64.9 for two pax.

Mixed Grill Platter For Two (S$64.9)

The restaurant also dishes up other Turkish favourites:

Mixed Meze Dips without Falafel (S$21.8)

Ali Nazik (Lamb) (S$24.9)

Sulu Köfte (S$20.9)

Kunefe (S$14.9)

Turkish Coffee (S$5.9)

To find out more about IstanBlue Mezze and Grill House, click here.

pandapro subscription starts at S$5.99

Like what you see so far?

The good news is that there are over 300 participating restaurants where pandapro members can stand to enjoy dine in offers of up to 30 per cent off, or one-for-one mains, with more restaurants to follow in the future,

Unlock these exclusive dine in offers and start saving with a monthly subscription, where prices start from S$5.99 a month for a 12-month plan, and S$6.99 a month for a six-month plan.

Learn more about pandapro here.

