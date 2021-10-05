Back

Visits to residential care homes in S'pore suspended till Oct. 24, 2021

Mandy How | October 05, 2021, 07:04 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has extended the suspension of in-person visits to residential care homes till Oct. 24, 2021 (date inclusive).

It was earlier announced on Sep. 12 that in-person visits would be suspended until Oct. 11, but the emergence of new clusters in these facilities, together with the rising Covid-19 cases in the community, has resulted in a two-week extension.

The move aims to reduce the risk of virus transmission in the homes, and provide more time for the seniors to get vaccinated or receive their booster shots.

As of Oct. 4, MOH is closely monitoring eight active clusters, including one at MWS Christalite Methodist Home.

Of the 53 cases at the home, three are staff and 50 are residents.

The homes will continue to offer caregivers or next-of-kin the option of telephone or video calls to enable them to stay connected with the senior residents, MOH added.

The ministry also reiterated the need for seniors to get their vaccination, as unvaccinated seniors are more likely to suffer severe illness if infected.

A booster shot is also necessary for continued high levels of protection.

MOH said that it will review the suspension of visitation based on its observation of the situation in the coming weeks.

