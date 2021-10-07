Vietnam to reopen Halong Bay, Hoi An to vaccinated travellers in December 2021

Vietnam is planning to allow vaccinated travellers to visit key tourist destinations from December 2021, reported Reuters.

This was announced by the Vietnamese government on October 6.

They include the UNESCO world heritage site Halong Bay, highland town Hoi An, and the beaches of Nha Trang.

These destinations will only be opened to travellers from countries which are deemed a low Covid-19 risk, the government said on Oct. 6.

This is in addition to the Vietnamese government's plan to reopen the resort island of Phu Quoc to tourists in November 2021, a move which is already delayed from October due to low vaccination rates in the country.

Vietnam received 18 million tourist arrivals in 2019. Tourism revenue that year was US$31 billion (S$42 billion), about 10 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product.

Tourist arrivals plunged to 3.8 million in 2020.

Currently, only 13 per cent of the Vietnamese population has been vaccinated.

According to Reuters, Vietnam is aiming to open its tourist destinations fully in June 2022.

Elsewhere, other Southeast Asian countries are either opening or looking to reopen key tourist destinations like Langkawi island and Bangkok.

The Vietnamese government is also resuming ten domestic flights from October 10, announced VGP News, the Vietnamese government’s online newspaper.

Most of these fights will traverse Ho Chi Minh City and other localities. Only individuals who are completely vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 are allowed to board.

Top image by Peter Borter on Unsplash