Brazil's president barred from football match as club doesn't allow unvaccinated spectators

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, claimed that he was barred from a football match on Oct. 10 as the home club forbade unvaccinated people from entering their stadium, Reuters reported.

Refused to get vaxxed

Besides vaccinated people, soccer club Santos allowed those who had a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to enter as well.

This protocol was agreed by the Brazilian soccer confederation, AP reported.

The 66-year-old president, has refused to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and claimed that he had more antibodies than vaccinated individuals after contracting the virus in July 2020, Brazilian media Metrópoles reported.

Brazil has recorded over 600,000 deaths and 21.5 million cases of Covid-19, according to data from Our World in Data.

Questioned Covid-19 protocols and "vaccine passport"

Bolsonaro said that he was spending his weekend in the nearby town of Guarujá, before travelling to Santos for the football match, according to Metrópoles.

The match at Santos' home stadium was the first time the club allowed supporters to be present since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.

When speaking to the media, the politician questioned the Covid-19 protocols and the rationale behind the "vaccine passport".

According to AP, Santos has stated that Bolsonaro did not ask to attend the match, which saw Santos beat Grêmio 1-0 at home with a 92-minute stoppage time winner.

Football clubs in the Brazilian championship are reportedly allowed to fill the stadiums up to 30 per cent of their capacities, in observance of prevailing Covid-19 protocols.

Thousands protest against Bolsonaro

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro is facing criticisms at home for his management of the pandemic, which has seen more than 600,000 people die.

Thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets on Oct. 2 to demand his dismissal, the BBC reported.

Flouted rules to speak at UN General Assembly

Bolsonaro had recently flouted Covid-19 regulations when he appeared at the United Nations General Assembly on Sep. 21 to deliver an address, The Washington Post reported.

The event, which focused on the international response to the Covid-19 crisis, had required all participants to be fully vaccinated.

Prior to the event, Bolsonaro was seen eating pizza with his delegates on the street of New York on the night of Sep. 19, with speculations that he was avoiding indoor dining regulations where the vaccine mandate applies.

