Uniqlo S'pore to launch new artist-designed Pokémon t-shirts in Oct. 2021

All trainers, take note.

Lean Jinghui | October 04, 2021, 12:00 PM

Uniqlo Singapore is launching its latest Pokémon collection in October 2021.

Pokémon Meets Artists

The new range, Pokémon Meets Artists UT (Uniqlo T-shirt), which is available in adult and kid sizes, will feature the work of contemporary artists Meguru Yamaguchi and James Jarvis.

While Yamaguchi is a New York-based artist known for his spray paint-esque technique, Jarvis is a British artist who specialises in cartoon-style illustrations.

For Pokémon fans, the designs will feature many popular characters, including Mewtwo, Pikachu, and Psyduck.

Adult collection

By Meguru Yamaguchi (S$19.90 for T-shirts; S$29.90 for sweatshirts)

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

By James Jarvis (S$19.90 for T-shirts; S$29.90 for sweatshirts)

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

Kids collection

By Meguru Yamaguchi (S$14.90 for T-shirts)

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

By James Jarvis (S$14.90 for T-shirts)

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

Photo from Uniqlo Singapore

Additional details

According to Uniqlo, the adults collection will be launched both online and in stores on Oct. 25, 2021.

Sweatshirts will only be available at the Orchard Central Global Flagship and ION Orchard stores. Alternatively they can be purchased online.

The kids' line up will be released later this year.

You can browse through the entire collection here.

