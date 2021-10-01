Back

Drunk Turkish man, 50, gets lost in forest & joins search party looking for himself

Great find.

Belmont Lay | October 01, 2021, 03:37 AM

A Turkish man got drunk, wandered into the forest, went missing for hours, was reported lost, and ended up joining a search party to find himself.

This bizarre piece of news was reported by Turkish media outlet, the Daily Sabah on Sep. 28.

Got drunk and lost

Beyhan Mutlu, 50, lives in the northwestern Bursa province in Turkey.

He was reported missing on a Tuesday after he had more than enough to drink, left his friends, and walked by himself into the forest.

He was reportedly lost for several hours.

A search operation was subsequently organised to find him.

Photos put up in Daily Sabah showed rescue vehicles and personnel dressed in jackets and safety helmets out in the open surrounded by shrubs and bushes with minimum natural light embarking on what appeared to be their search.

Found himself

As with any ridiculous story with a happy ending, it later transpired that Mutlu then joined volunteers on the ground without knowing that they were gathered and on the move looking for him.

When volunteers began shouting his name, Mutlu became confused.

News channel NTV, writing in Turkish, reported that the missing then asked who they were looking for.

Mutlu then said at that point: "I am here."

Police at that point then realised that the man they were looking for had joined his own search party.

BBC reported that the man was taken aside by one of the rescuers to give a statement.

"Don't punish me too harshly, officer. My father will kill me," he reportedly told them.

The rescuers then gave him a ride home.

BBC added that it was not clear if they fined the missing man.

