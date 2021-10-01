Turf City tenants can remain until Dec. 31, 2023 as final lease extended 18 months

The tenants of Turf City will be able to maintain their lease at the site until Dec. 31, 2023, when it will be turned over for the start of residential development.

In a Sep. 30 press release, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced they have given a final 18-month extension to tenants.

"Agencies have informed the tenants that there will be no further extension," read the press release.

The Bukit Timah site has been set aside for future residential use since the Master Plan 1998 after its racecourse was relocated to Kranji.

Bukit Timah Saddle Club to handover part of its land earlier

Presently, Turf City — which has been managed by SLA since 1999 — has 15 tenancies, including retail, F&B, sports and recreation, childcare centres, and motor vehicle showrooms.

These tenancies had been leased out on an interim basis and were originally set to expire at the end of 2020.

However, SLA granted a first 18-month extension in 2019 -- bringing the tenancy to the end of June 2022 -- while development plans for the site were still being studied.

Separate from the latest extension, the agencies informed the Bukit Timah Saddle Club (BTSC) that about 0.8 hectares within its tenanted boundary would be needed for a worksite to support tunnelling works for the Cross Island Line.

BTSC have been asked to return the affected area from the first half of 2023.

The agencies wrote that they would work with the saddle club to minimise disruptions to their operations.

