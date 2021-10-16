MOH calls out Truth Warriors website for 'potentially misleading' posts on Ivermectin & Covid-19 vaccines

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has slammed certain local websites such as Truth Warriors for their posts on "unverified and potentially misleading information" regarding Covid-19 vaccines.

In a Facebook post put up on Oct. 15, MOH noted that Truth Warriors had been carrying articles touting Ivermectin was safe and effective in treating Covid-19, and that it was being used by other countries for early treatment of the disease with a high success rate.

MOH: Ivermectin is prescribed only for parasitic worm infections

The ministry then highlighted that Ivermectin was a prescription-only medicine registered solely for the treatment of parasitic worm infections.

While Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in Singapore have been assessed as safe and effective by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), and the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination, Ivermectin is not an anti-viral medicine and has not received such approval by HSA for treating Covid-19, MOH stated.

The ministry added:

"To date, there is no scientific evidence from properly conducted clinical trials to demonstrate that Ivermectin is effective against Covid-19."

Dangerous to self-medicate with Ivermectin

As such, it is dangerous to self-medicate with Ivermectin, MOH said, noting that there were reports of people who had required hospitalisation after doing so.

Side effects of Ivermectin include vomiting, stomach pain, seizures, severe skin rash and liver injury.

Here is MOH's post in full:

