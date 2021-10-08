Traffic Police pulls over free-spirited, helmetless cyclist riding along Bukit Panjang road

A Traffic Police on a motorcycle had to pull over a cyclist riding along Bukit Panjang Ring Road without a helmet on.

Footage of the incident was shared to Facebook on Oct. 7.

According to the caption, the cyclist was caught by Traffic Police for not having on the appropriate gear and had allegedly ran a red light.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is mandatory for cyclists and power-assisted bicycle riders to wear a helmet when riding on roads in Singapore.

Not a conventional bicycle

Besides not having the appropriate gear on, the bicycle the woman was riding did not appear to have a seat.

This was probably why she was seen riding the bicycle standing upright throughout the footage.

But the bicycle appeared to have brakes.

Common violations

The Land Transport Authority and Traffic Police have carried out joint enforcement exercises in various parts of Singapore previously to catch errant riders in action.

The common violations include cyclists riding on roads without helmets, running the red light, and riding against the flow of traffic.

Such offences can draw fines of S$75 for cyclists.

