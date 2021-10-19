S$10.6 million Toto pot won by 2 Quick Pick System 7 tickets sold in Yishun & Choa Chu Kang

Two very, very, very lucky punters in Singapore have overnight joined the existing 5.5 per cent of Singapore's population who have a net worth of at least S$1 million each.

Hit jackpot with S$7

Two punters were announced as first prize winners of S$10.6 million Toto jackpot on Oct. 18.

The winning numbers were 5, 23, 24, 27, 44, 49 and additional number 26.

To claim the Group 1 prize money, the punter must first pick from the numbers 1 to 49, and the selected numbers on the ticket have to match the first six numbers of the draw exactly.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the two winning QuickPick System 7 tickets cost S$7 each.

The seven numbers on each ticket were chosen at random for punters.

Each winning ticket allowed the punter to take home S$5,311,505 from the Group 1 prize.

The Group 1 winning tickets were sold at two locations:

Prime Keat Hong - Block 253 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 #B1-07/10 Keat Hong Shopping Centre

Singapore Pools Yishun N1 Branch - Block 101 Yishun Ave 5 #01-37

Other overnight millionaires:

Top image by Peter Chong and Steve Teo from Google Maps