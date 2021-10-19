S$10.6 million Toto pot won by 2 Quick Pick System 7 tickets sold in Yishun & Choa Chu Kang

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Two very, very, very lucky punters in Singapore have overnight joined the existing 5.5 per cent of Singapore's population who have a net worth of at least S$1 million each.
Hit jackpot with S$7
Two punters were announced as first prize winners of S$10.6 million Toto jackpot on Oct. 18.
The winning numbers were 5, 23, 24, 27, 44, 49 and additional number 26.
To claim the Group 1 prize money, the punter must first pick from the numbers 1 to 49, and the selected numbers on the ticket have to match the first six numbers of the draw exactly.
According to the Singapore Pools website, the two winning QuickPick System 7 tickets cost S$7 each.
The seven numbers on each ticket were chosen at random for punters.
Each winning ticket allowed the punter to take home S$5,311,505 from the Group 1 prize.
The Group 1 winning tickets were sold at two locations:
- Prime Keat Hong - Block 253 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 #B1-07/10 Keat Hong Shopping Centre
- Singapore Pools Yishun N1 Branch - Block 101 Yishun Ave 5 #01-37
Other overnight millionaires:
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image by Peter Chong and Steve Teo from Google Maps
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.