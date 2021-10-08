Toast Box S'pore pairs savoury & sweet with fried chicken in boluo bun, launching on Oct. 11

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Toast Box is launching two new items centred around the boluo bun, popular for its cookie-like crust.
The first is a Chicken Chop Boluo Bun (S$5.50) comprising fried chicken chop, sliced Japanese cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, and sambal mayonnaise sandwiched between a boluo bun.
Next is the Luncheon Meat Boluo Bun, (S$4.50) which features the same toppings and condiments but with pork luncheon meat as its protein instead.
You can get these in a set with the Ice Soy Milk Coffee—also a new item—at promotional prices of S$5.40 (luncheon) and S$6.20 (fried chicken) per set.
Otherwise, the Ice Soy Milk Coffee costs S$2.90 à la carte.
All three are available from Oct. 11 - Nov. 15, 2021, at all Toast Box outlets except Guoco Tower (Tanjong Pagar Center), Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Singapore Press Holdings.
Top image via Toast Box
