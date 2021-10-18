Tiong Bahru Bakery giving 1 year's supply of croissants if you find the 'golden croissant'

The next time you pick up a croissant from Tiong Bahru Bakery (TBB), don't be so quick to gobble it all in two mouthfuls.

You might end up gobbling your golden ticket to a year's supply of plain croissants.

Inspired by Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", TBB is offering 365 plain croissants worth S$1,277.50 for 21 lucky winners who can locate the elusive "golden croissant" from now until Jan. 9, 2022.

Golden croissant

While TBB's plain croissants have a flaky golden-brown exterior, this golden croissant boasts something extra -- luxurious custard filling with gold flakes and sprinkles nestled in the centre.

Available for dine-in only across all TBB outlets, the golden croissant promotion will not be applicable for takeaway and delivery platform orders.

The golden croissants will be hidden amongst their daily batches of signature plain croissant, waiting to be found.

Apparently, no one knows which outlets they would be planted at, except for the team of bakers, according to TBB.

The year-long supply starts from the day the lucky diner claims their first croissant using a stack of 365 vouchers until December 2022.

How would you know if you've scored the golden croissant?

Simply split the croissant into two with a knife or your bare hands to see if it contains a golden custard filling.

Don't be too disheartened if your croissant turns out to be just another plain croissant.

At least you can enjoy a buttery snack in the meantime until the next opportunity for another croissant comes by.

Top photos by Tiong Bahru Bakery.