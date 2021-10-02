Alcoholic ice cream bar near Outram Park serving flavours like Guinness pistachio, Baileys brownies

The Ice Cream Bar is a newly opened cafe that specialises in ice cream with alcoholic flavours.
Here's what the space looks like:
Alcoholic ice cream
The cafe incorporates various liquors, spirits, wine and beer into its ice cream.
Prices for the standard flavours start from S$4.90, while alcoholic flavours are priced at S$5.90 per scoop.
Some of the alcoholic flavours include:
- Smoked Cognac
- Guinness Pistachio
- Crunchy Coffee Whiskey
- Baileys Brownies
- Kahlua Cheesecake
- Rum & Raisin
- Bacardi Choc Crunch
Waffles and pints
The cafe also serves its ice cream with buttermilk waffles.
A single scoop of ice cream with buttermilk waffles is priced at S$10.90, while a double scoop of ice cream with buttermilk is priced at S$14.50.
However, do note that there is a surcharge of S$1 for premium and alcoholic flavours.
Pints are also available for takeaway and delivery, with prices ranging from S$16 per pint for standard flavours and S$21 per pint for premium and alcoholic flavours.
The Ice Cream Bar
Address: 59 Kampong Bahru Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169367
Opening hours:
Sunday to Thursday, 12:30pm to 10:30pm
Friday to Saturday, 12:30pm to 11pm
Top photos via The Ice Cream Bar
