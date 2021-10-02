Back

Alcoholic ice cream bar near Outram Park serving flavours like Guinness pistachio, Baileys brownies

Boozy.

Siti Hawa | October 02, 2021, 10:16 AM

The Ice Cream Bar is a newly opened cafe that specialises in ice cream with alcoholic flavours.

Here's what the space looks like:

Photo via The Ice Cream Bar

Photo via The Ice Cream Bar

Photo via The Ice Cream Bar

Photo via The Ice Cream Bar

Photo via The Ice Cream Bar

Alcoholic ice cream

Photo via The Ice Cream Bar

The cafe incorporates various liquors, spirits, wine and beer into its ice cream.

Prices for the standard flavours start from S$4.90, while alcoholic flavours are priced at S$5.90 per scoop.

Some of the alcoholic flavours include:

  • Smoked Cognac

  • Guinness Pistachio

  • Crunchy Coffee Whiskey

  • Baileys Brownies

  • Kahlua Cheesecake

  • Rum & Raisin

  • Bacardi Choc Crunch

Photo via The Ice Cream Bar

Photo via The Ice Cream Bar

Photo via The Ice Cream Bar

Waffles and pints

The cafe also serves its ice cream with buttermilk waffles.

A single scoop of ice cream with buttermilk waffles is priced at S$10.90, while a double scoop of ice cream with buttermilk is priced at S$14.50.

However, do note that there is a surcharge of S$1 for premium and alcoholic flavours.

Photo via The Ice Cream Bar

Photo via The Ice Cream Bar

Pints are also available for takeaway and delivery, with prices ranging from S$16 per pint for standard flavours and S$21 per pint for premium and alcoholic flavours.

The Ice Cream Bar 

Address: 59 Kampong Bahru Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169367

Opening hours: 

Sunday to Thursday, 12:30pm to 10:30pm

Friday to Saturday, 12:30pm to 11pm

Top photos via The Ice Cream Bar

