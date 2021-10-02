Alcoholic ice cream bar near Outram Park serving flavours like Guinness pistachio, Baileys brownies

The Ice Cream Bar is a newly opened cafe that specialises in ice cream with alcoholic flavours.

Here's what the space looks like:

Alcoholic ice cream

The cafe incorporates various liquors, spirits, wine and beer into its ice cream.

Prices for the standard flavours start from S$4.90, while alcoholic flavours are priced at S$5.90 per scoop.

Some of the alcoholic flavours include:

Smoked Cognac

Guinness Pistachio

Crunchy Coffee Whiskey

Baileys Brownies

Kahlua Cheesecake

Rum & Raisin

Bacardi Choc Crunch

Waffles and pints

The cafe also serves its ice cream with buttermilk waffles.

A single scoop of ice cream with buttermilk waffles is priced at S$10.90, while a double scoop of ice cream with buttermilk is priced at S$14.50.

However, do note that there is a surcharge of S$1 for premium and alcoholic flavours.

Pints are also available for takeaway and delivery, with prices ranging from S$16 per pint for standard flavours and S$21 per pint for premium and alcoholic flavours.

The Ice Cream Bar

Address: 59 Kampong Bahru Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169367

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 12:30pm to 10:30pm

Friday to Saturday, 12:30pm to 11pm

Free things here 📣❗️ Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage. While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered. See you in our inbox!

Top photos via The Ice Cream Bar