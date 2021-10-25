Back

Dog groomers in S'pore caught hitting poodle & holding it by its neck

According to The Fur Room, the groomers' "took for granted" their familiarity with the poodle's owner and was "rougher" as the poodle was not cooperating.

Fiona Tan | October 25, 2021, 05:49 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two dog groomers from The Fur Room, a business in Singapore which provides a range of services catering to dogs, have been caught on video handling a poodle roughly.

Rough handling poodle

Footage of the poodle's mistreatment was reportedly shot by a woman called Jia Ling, whose Shih Tzu was at the grooming station in front of the poodle, at around 6:26pm on Oct. 23.

According to an Instagram account (@sglostdogs), Jia Ling was trying to film her Shih Tzu's grooming process, when she noticed the groomers' alleged mistreatment of the poodle.

Warning: Graphic description and footage below

At one point in the videos captured by Jia Ling, the poodle slid and fell off the grooming table.

Video from Zoe Hannah/Facebook.

Other rough-handling behaviours, as seen in the videos captured by Jia Ling, included:

  1. Tugging on the poodle's tail repeatedly to get it into an upright position

  2. Tugging a comb through the fur around the poodle's ears

  3. Hitting the poodle's rear

  4. Holding the poodle by its lower neck

Video from Zoe Hannah/Facebook.

Video from Zoe Hannah/Facebook.

Video from Zoe Hannah/Facebook.

Jia Ling also recounted that she confronted the groomers, upon witnessing their alleged mishandling of the dog.

However, Jia Ling was allegedly rebutted by the groomers who told her:

"You are not a groomer so you don't know."

Jia Ling said that the groomers tried to defend their actions after they found out that she had filmed them. They told her that the poodle tried to bite them.

According to Instagram Stories by @chloeandchoo, the groomers reached out to Jia Ling after "she (Jia Ling) grabbed her dog and left" The Fur Room.

They allegedly sent Jia Ling a text to "appease" and reassure her that her Shih Tzu was not treated in the same way that the poodle was, and hoped that Jia Ling would not pursue the matter any further.

You can read Jia Ling's account of the incident below:

Image from @sglostdogs/Instagram.

The Fur Room's statement

Jia Ling's videos have been making the rounds on social media since Oct. 24, and the groomers' behaviour sparked an uproar amongst pet owners in Singapore.

Instagram users have found and identified the owners of The Fur Room, and revealed their identities on the social media platform.

Mothership understands that one of the owners has since deleted her account, while the other has removed her profile picture.

The Fur Room has since uploaded a statement onto its social media platforms addressing the incident.

According to the statement, who is made by a person called Victoria from The Fur Room, an apology has been made to the poodle's owner, "A".

Victoria added that the poodle was "challenging to groom due to his hyper-activeness".

Seeing as "A" was a regular patron at The Fur Room, according to Victoria, the groomers "took for granted [their] familiarity with 'A' and was rougher with [the poodle] during this particular grooming session as he wasn't cooperating with us".

Victoria added that the incident was a "one-off negligence" on its part and investigations are underway.

In response to Mothership's queries, National Parks Board's (NParks) Community Animal Management Group Director, Jessica Kwok said that the incident is being looked into:

"The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of NParks, takes all feedback received from the public on animal cruelty seriously and is concerned about alleged case of animal mistreatment reported at The Fur Room pet grooming salon. We are looking into the case."

Mothership has reached out to The Fur Room and will update the story once it responds.

You can read The Fur Room's full statement below:

Related stories:

Top image from Zoe Hannah/Facebook

Tampines cat survives partially detached head after rubber band cuts into neck

Deep strangulation wound.

October 26, 2021, 11:18 AM

First endangered baby Grevy's zebra born in S'pore zoo, named Izara

A star is born.

October 26, 2021, 11:08 AM

SMU student, 25, gets 10 months jail & caning for molesting woman in overnight study session

The accused testified that he had assumed the victim's "stop didn't actually mean to stop".

October 26, 2021, 10:29 AM

Trendy cafe in Yishun run by seniors aged 55 & above

A good cause.

October 26, 2021, 10:14 AM

Cyclists trace meanest-looking 60km Godzilla cycling route around S'pore

Proportionate with correct city-destroying expression.

October 26, 2021, 03:10 AM

3,174 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 14 more deaths reported

This brings the total number of cases to 175,818.

October 25, 2021, 11:56 PM

All the things I Googled while watching the 107 minute-long Sylvia Chan interview

Did NOC saga revive blogspot

October 25, 2021, 07:23 PM

Jokowi calls for Asean countries travel corridor to boost tourism & economy

Intra-Asean travel accounts for 40% of travel in region.

October 25, 2021, 06:39 PM

NOC's Sylvia Chan makes 2nd apology & says she is 'fully cooperating' with workplace authorities

"I hope that everyone can give me the time and space to settle things privately with the relevant parties and dutifully with the relevant government entities," wrote Chan in an Instagram post on Oct. 25.

October 25, 2021, 06:18 PM

Here are some household items homeowners should get to make their lives easier & better

Useful.

October 25, 2021, 05:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.