The Beast to close down after 8 years, offers 1-for-1 Chicken & Waffles promo till Nov. 10

Last day of operations will be Nov. 10.

Lean Jinghui | October 16, 2021, 08:40 PM

The Beast at Bugis will be shuttering its operations on Nov. 10, 2021.

In a Facebook post on Oct. 16, the popular Southern American eatery shared the unfortunate news, after eight years in operation.

The eatery wrote that they will not be renewing their lease, which is set to end soon.

1-for-1 Chicken & Waffles till their last day

The eatery added that it will be running a 1-for-1 Chicken & Waffles promo from now until their last day, to thank patrons for their support all these years.

For the uninitiated, The Beast is often seen as the "OG Chicken and Waffles" in Singapore, focusing on "true blue home-cooked Southern comfort food".

It is also often known for its weekly live sessions and performances, at least during pre-Covid times.

"Covid-19 was the mother of all beasts"

In its post, the eatery shared that "Covid was the mother of all beasts", which made it difficult for them to run the eatery as planned.

Aside from social distancing restrictions, they wrote that the absence of live music, the 10:30pm no alcohol rule, and having their outdoor area converted into a cycling path, meant that the "essence and heart of The Beast" was lost.

The eatery added:

"It has been a wonderful journey feeding you and drinking with you.

[...]

To everyone who has been a part of The Beast’s community - it has been a pleasure knowing you guys. There have been connections, friendships and babies made because of The Beast and this is something that will last a lifetime.

[...]

To all the other F&B establishments, hang in there and to anyone who is still reading this, please continue to support our local F&B scene." 💪

You can find the full Facebook post here:

Top image via The Beast Facebook

