Woman in Thailand condo cuts rope holding painters, says she was 'annoyed'

A 34-year-old woman living in a high-rise condominium in Thailand is facing a charge of attempted murder for cutting the rope of two painters who had been doing repairs on the building's exterior, the Bangkok Post reported.

The incident took place on Oct. 12, within the Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi province, with the woman admitting that she was "annoyed" as she did not see a notice that had been put up by the condominium's management, Thai PBS World further reported.

She also said that she said was scared by the painters after seeing them outside her window.

However, she did not intend to kill them, she added.

Workers saw a woman cutting the rope at the 21st storey while they were lowering themselves from the 32nd storey

The Bangkok Post further reported that the two men had been lowering themselves from the 32nd floor of the condo in order to fix a crack on the exterior.

One of the painters, a Myanmar national named Song, said that he felt the rope become heavier as he reached the 30th floor.

Upon looking down, he saw someone open a window on the 21st floor and reach out to cut the rope, causing it to fall to the ground.

AP News reported that a third colleague supported the two painters from the top while they called for help.

Eventually, a resident on the 26th floor noticed the two men trying to clutch onto a clothes hanging rack from her balcony, with one of them signalling for help.

The resident and her partner subsequently allowed the two men to land on their balcony. They also took a video of the moment and uploaded it onto TikTok.

The workers then headed downstairs to inform the condominium's management, who called the police in turn.

Denied responsibility at first

AP News further reported that the woman initially denied any responsibility.

However, she admitted on Oct. 27 to her actions after the police showed her CCTV footage and forensic evidence of the severed rope.

The authorities have granted the woman bail to fight her charge of attempted murder.

If she is found guilty, she faces a jail term of up to 20 years.

