Yishun Thai restaurant gives man 3 days to return stolen phone before lodging police report

Hoping to give the man a chance.

Tanya Ong | October 31, 2021, 04:48 PM

A Thai restaurant in Yishun is giving a man three days to return a phone that was taken from their premises.

A Facebook post by one Sanford Lim shared CCTV footage of the incident:

The man can be seen reaching for the phone, unplugging it, and taking it from behind a counter.

Sanford Lim/FB

Lim said the Oppo phone was taken at around 8:05pm on Oct. 29.

The incident took place at a Thai restaurant at Block 233 Yishun St 21.

If the phone is not returned by Nov. 1, 3pm,  a police report will be lodged, he said.

The post, which was shared to Facebook group Complaint Singapore, saw some commenters pointing out that there is a low probability of the man seeing this. Lim was urged to lodge a police report as soon as possible.

Replying to comments on the post, Lim said they are willing to give the culprit a chance "as long as they're willing to change".

He added in a separate comment that he thinks the phone is "gone for good" but hopes that his post can spread awareness around the neighbourhood.

Top photo via Sanford Lee/FB.

