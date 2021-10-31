Yishun Thai restaurant gives man 3 days to return stolen phone before lodging police report

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A Thai restaurant in Yishun is giving a man three days to return a phone that was taken from their premises.
A Facebook post by one Sanford Lim shared CCTV footage of the incident:The man can be seen reaching for the phone, unplugging it, and taking it from behind a counter.
Lim said the Oppo phone was taken at around 8:05pm on Oct. 29.
The incident took place at a Thai restaurant at Block 233 Yishun St 21.
If the phone is not returned by Nov. 1, 3pm, a police report will be lodged, he said.
The post, which was shared to Facebook group Complaint Singapore, saw some commenters pointing out that there is a low probability of the man seeing this. Lim was urged to lodge a police report as soon as possible.
Replying to comments on the post, Lim said they are willing to give the culprit a chance "as long as they're willing to change".
He added in a separate comment that he thinks the phone is "gone for good" but hopes that his post can spread awareness around the neighbourhood.
Top photo via Sanford Lee/FB.
