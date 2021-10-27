Textile Centre premises raided, 3 men aged 30-45 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury goods online

Police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids at Jalan Sultan, Woodlands Circle, and Bedok Reservoir Road on Oct. 25.

More than 600 pieces of suspected trademark-infringing goods, comprising apparel, bags, and accessories were seized, as well as computers and mobile phones.

The seized items amounted to an estimated street value of more than S$170,000.

The police arrested three men, aged between 30 and 45, for their suspected involvement in online sales of counterfeit goods.

One of them will also be investigated for his suspected involvement in unlawful remote gambling activities.

Member of public witnessed raid

One of the raids at the Textile Centre was witness by a member of the public, who tipped Mothership.sg off.

Boxes, believed to have been used to contain seized merchandise, were seen outside the shop.

One of the photos showed a trolley with a handwritten words, "IPR/CID", which supposedly stand for "intellectual property rights" and "Criminal Investigation Department" respectively.

Penalties

Under the Trade Marks Act, anyone found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to a maximum of S$100,000, face an imprisonment term, which may extend to five years, or both.

Under the Remote Gambling Act, if a person is found guilty of providing Singapore-based remote gambling service shall be liable on conviction to a fine of no less than S$20,000 and no more than S$500,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years, or both.

