Back

Car collides into Tesla Model 3 making right turn at Balestier, netizens comment on Tesla's workmanship

The dashcam car supposedly had the right of way.

Ashley Tan | October 24, 2021, 01:39 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An accident occurred recently in Balestier on Oct. 22 in the afternoon, sparking a small debate in the comments section about who was in the wrong.

Dashcam footage shared with Facebook page Roads.sg showed the car travelling along Shan Road.

Ahead, a Tesla Model 3 was seen making a right turn onto the road.

The first car then collides into it.

The impact even causes the dashcam to dislodge from its mount.

The dashcam car bore the brunt of the impact on its bonnet.

Photo from Roads.sg / FB

The Tesla also sports dents on its passenger and back doors.

Photo from Roads.sg / FB

Opinions split

The video led to some discussion among commenters, with opinions divided as to who was at fault for the accident.

A large group of Facebook users blamed the car with the dashcam for lack of vigilance and failing to brake in time.

Other added that he was driving too fast despite the "SLOW" markings on the road.

Another group of commenters defended the dashcam car, pointing out that it had the right of way, and highlighting that there was simply not enough time for the car to slow down to a complete stop without hitting the Tesla.

Other commenters however, went down a completely different track, taking note of the Tesla's superior workmanship.

Tesla vehicles touted to be safest cars ever

Tesla cars are touted to be the "safest cars in the world", and the Model 3 in particular, is reported to have the lowest probability of injury out of all the cars tested by the U.S.'s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

This is attributed to the car's heaviest components being located closer to its centre of gravity.

Along with a strong, rigid passenger compartment and fortified battery pack, these factors are said to "help to prevent intrusion into the cabin and battery modules, reduce rollover risk, and distribute crash forces systematically away from the cabin."

According to Tesla, their cars also has a front crumple zone which is optimised to absorb energy and crush more efficiently.

There have however, been issues with Tesla's self-driving capabilities. As of Sep. 1, U.S. auto safety regulators have identified 12 accidents involving Tesla vehicles using the autopilot system according to Reuters.

The NHTAS previously said it had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla driver assistance system Autopilot after 11 crashes, one of which was fatal.

The probe covers 765,000 U.S. Tesla vehicles built between 2014 and 2021.

Tesla's investigations subsequently revealed that a driver was actually behind the wheel before the accident that claimed his life.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Roads.sg / FB

3,383 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 15 more deaths reported

Total number of cases has reached 172,644.

October 24, 2021, 11:44 PM

Xiaxue releases interview teaser with NOC's Sylvia, says full video will drop 'tonight'

Dropping tonight.

October 24, 2021, 09:32 PM

JJ Lin announces 2-day 'live in S'pore' concert to be held in Nov. 2021

The concerts will be "a charity special".

October 24, 2021, 07:08 PM

Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle at her wedding

Vin Diesel is Meadow's godfather.

October 24, 2021, 06:16 PM

Gong Li reportedly giving up S'porean citizenship & reapplying to be Chinese citizen

This follows some other prominent Chinese entertainers renouncing their foreign citizenships.

October 24, 2021, 04:52 PM

Car crashes into Ulu Pandan CC. Driver, 70, & passenger, 66, taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 24, 2021, 04:11 PM

Missing mongrel last spotted sprinting towards Bedok Jetty

He went missing after breaking free of his collar while out on a walk.

October 24, 2021, 03:50 PM

'She's family': S'porean family crowdfunding for domestic worker who suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm

The family was aware of the hefty cost of her medical treatment, but simply wanted her to be healthy again.

October 24, 2021, 03:17 PM

Hong Kong Consumer Council: Cancer-causing substances found in 60 biscuit types

The biscuits were found to contain the genotoxic carcinogens glycidol or acrylamide, or both, which are contaminants produced during processing.

October 24, 2021, 02:29 PM

Workers' Party MPs file parliamentary questions on conditions at Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory

The questions include what is being done to monitor the quality of the food distributed, and if there have been similar complaints from workers at other dormitories.

October 24, 2021, 02:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.