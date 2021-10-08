Food licences of 2 Golden Mile Complex pubs permanently revoked for doing illegal things

A total of 36 food and beverage outlets in Singapore were ordered to close for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures (SMMs).

According to a release by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), the 36 outlets are:

1. Luci's Kitchen (Lucky Plaza)

It failed to ensure that only individuals with a cleared vaccination status entered or remained on its premises.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) issued an order that required the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 20 to Sep. 29, 2021.

2. New Shapla Restaurant (37 Desker Road)

It failed to ensure that only individuals with a cleared vaccination status entered or remained on its premises.

STB issued an order that required the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 23 to Oct. 2, 2021.

3. Akshaya (Alexandra Retail Centre)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

The operator has been issued an order to close the outlet for 10 days from Sep. 23 to Oct. 2, 2021.

4. Al-Bismi Restaurant (41 Dickson Road)

The restaurant failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

STB issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12, 2021.

5. Badriya Indian Muslim Food (Jurong West Avenue 1)

It allowed patrons to be seated in groups larger than the permitted group size on its premises.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 27 to Oct. 6, 2021.

6. Bazuka (122 Arab Street)

It allowed customers to play dice games on Sep. 24, 2021.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 1 to 10, 2021.

7. Beans Party Western (Hillion Mall)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

The operator has been issued an order to close the outlet for 10 days from Oct. 6 to Oct. 15, 2021.

8. Bottoms Up Cafe and Bistro (212 Telok Ayer Street)

The cafe failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

STB issued an order that required the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 19 to 28, 2021.

9. D’Sweet (145 Jalan Besar)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

STB issued an order that required the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 26 to Oct. 5, 2021.

10. Gayatri Restaurant (112 Race Course Road)

The restaurant failed to ensure customers within the premises adhered to the permitted group size, and failed to minimise physical interaction between customers.

STB issued an order requiring the operator to close for 20 days from Sep. 29 to Oct. 18, 2021.

11. Hide & Seek (Trio Mall)

It failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers.

STB issued an order requiring the operator to close for 20 days from Sep. 19 to Oct. 8, 2021.

12. Hideout (Hotel Boss)

It failed to ensure customers within the premises adhered to the permitted group size, played music, and allowed singing on its premises.

STB issued an order that required the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 25 to Oct. 4, 2021.

13. Ho1e In The Wall (11 East Coast Road)

It allowed intermingling between different groups of customers on Sep. 17, 2021.

URA issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 2 to 11, 2021.

14. Killiney Kopitiam (Lucky Plaza)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between seated customers.

STB issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 28 to Oct. 7, 2021.

15. Kopitiam (Tampines Mall)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

As the establishment is a repeat offender, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 20 days from Sep. 24 September to Oct. 13, 2021.

16. Lu La (17 Ann Siang Road)

It failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers.

As the establishment is a repeat offender, STB has issued an order requiring it to close for 60 days from Sep. 21 to Nov. 19, 2021.

17. Malaysia Boleh (AMK Hub)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 6 to 15, 2021.

18. Mr Youtiao (Century Square)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 1 to 10, 2021.

19. NC Recreation Club (29 Tai Seng Ave)

It allowed patrons to consume alcohol within the premises after 10:30pm.

As the establishment is a repeat offender, the SFA has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 20 days from Sep. 29 to Oct. 18, 2021.

20. New Delhi Restaurant (64 Race Course Road)

It failed to ensure customers within the premises adhered to the permitted group size.

It also failed to minimise physical interaction between customers, and allowed singing on its premises.

STB issued an order that required the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 24 to Oct. 3, 2021.

21. Pizzakaya (JEM)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 23 to Oct. 2, 2021.

22. Pizzamaru (Jewel)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 6 to 15, 2021.

23. Rumah Makan Minang (Our Tampines Hub)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 1 to 10, 2021.

24. Shanghai (Zervex)

It allowed patrons to be seated in groups larger than the permitted group size on its premises.

It also failed to ensure a safe distance of 1m between seated patrons and to ensure that masks were worn by staff and patrons.

Additionally, it played pre-recorded music on its premises.

SFA has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 3 to 12, 2021.

25. Shi Li Fang (JCube)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 2 to 11, 2021.

26. Sushiro (Lot One Shoppers’ Mall)

It failed to ensure customers within the premises adhered to the permitted group size.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 20 to Sep. 29, 2021.

27. The Base Bistro (Macpherson Mall)

It played pre-recorded music and allowed diners to play pool at its premises.

SFA has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 7 to 16, 2021.

28. The drink stall at Detian Coffeeshop (59 New Upper Changi Road)

It allowed patrons to consume alcohol within the premises after 10:30pm.

SFA has issued an order requiring the stall operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 6 to 15, 2021.

29. The Idle (Infinite Studios)

It allowed patrons to be seated in groups larger than the permitted group size and allowed hostessing activities on its premises.

It also failed to ensure a safe distance of one metre between seated patrons.

As the establishment is a repeat offender, SFA has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 30 days from Oct. 8 to Nov. 6, 2021.

The operator will also be prosecuted in court.

30. The STARZ Bistro (66 East Coast Road)

It allowed customers to play dice games on Sep. 17, 2021.

As the establishment is a repeat offender, URA issued an order requiring the operator to close for 20 days from Oct. 2 to 21, 2021.

31. Tipsy Bunny (JEM)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 23 September to Oct. 2, 2021.

32. Toast Box (City Square Mall)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 2 to 11, 2021.

33. Tuckshop (HarbourFront Centre)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Sep. 22 to Oct. 1, 2021.

34. Ubin First Stop Restaurant (East Coast Park Seafood Centre)

It failed to ensure that customers within the premises adhered to the permitted group size on its premises.

National Parks Board (NParks) has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 6 to 15, 2021.

35. Xiao Chun Niang Chicken Hotpot (233 Geylang Road)

It allowed the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10:30pm and failed to apply appropriate procedures and controls that enable or facilitate contact tracing of every customer entering its premises.

As the establishment is a repeat offender, the Singapore Land Authority issued an order requiring the operator to close for 20 days from Sep. 24 to Oct. 13, 2021.

36. Ye Yint Café (Peninsula Plaza)

It failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions.

ESG has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Oct. 2 to 11, 2021.

19 F&B outlets fined

A total of 19 other F&B outlets, including Kaffe & Toast at SingPost Centre and Rumours Beach Club at Siloso Beach Walk, were issued composition fines for various SMM breaches on their premises.

These included gathering in groups larger than the permitted group size, playing music or video recordings, allowing singing, failing to ensure workers wore masks, failing to ensure contact tracing was done for employees, and failing to ensure a safe distance of at least one metre between seated customers.

Licences revoked for 3 nightlife establishments

Three pivoted nightlife establishments also had their food licences permanently revoked after they were found to be operating with dine-in patrons, despite not being allowed to reopen.

They are:

Moung Sakhon at Golden Mile Complex

Parklato at Parklane Shopping Mall

Prajin Karaoke at Golden Mile Complex

