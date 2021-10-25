Here are some household items homeowners should get to make their lives easier & better

Takashimaya now has a newly revamped home and living space that provides shoppers with hours of browsing joy.

Many appliances available for sale are what we use on a daily basis, like rice cookers.

Some others, such as juicers, waffle makers and hotplates, can help raise our quality of life.

Perfect for the health junkie who turns their nose up at store-bought fruit juices, or the young family who love to whip up their own weekend brunch from the comfort of their home.

For those who are drawn to items that ooze aesthetic value that can not only spruce up their home but are also highly functional, there is a corner replete with artful crockery too.

While the overall design appears to be modelled after traditional styles, there is a good mix of designs that range from colourful, modern-looking plates that are bound to be a conversational starter, to ones that are more subdued in colour, but still exude elegance.

Massive discounts

Here are 10 home appliances that you should consider getting if you’re looking to liven up your living space.

Takashimaya is also offering massive discounts for these items -- all the better if you’re planning a shopping trip soon.

1. Bruno Compact Hotplate

With a hotplate, you can cook from the comfort of your dining table.

Along with its optional attachments, which are sold separately, you can whip up various kinds of food, from steamboat and Korean army stew, to burgers and takoyaki. Perfect for the undomestic goddesses (or gods).

Its simple yet intentional design adds a touch of vintage chic to the modern home too.

Price: S$199 S$179.10

2. Philips toothbrush

More than just a marketing gimmick, it has been scientifically proven that electric toothbrushes clean teeth and gums better than a manual toothbrush.

Touted as the brand’s most advanced power toothbrush, the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige with SenselQ technology is said to sense pressure and motion up to 100 times per second. This allows the toothbrush to adapt its intensity if the user pushes too hard, which can help to ensure oral and gum health.

The brush head with angled bristles is said to be able to remove up to 20 times more plaque even in areas that are hard to reach, with the triangular tips working to remove up to 100 per cent more stains in less than two days as compared to regular manual brushing, according to Philips.

Perfect for those who are concerned about their teeth and gum health, and those who struggle to clean their teeth properly with a manual toothbrush.

Price: S$429 Comes as a gift if you purchase a Spa Set worth $128

3. Tefal Rice Cooker

We eat rice almost every day, so much so that we think there’s nothing much that can be done to alter the taste or the cooking process.

But what if there’s a rice cooker that promises “healthy” rice? This rice cooker by Tefal claims exactly that, with its unique basket that the brand said is able to “isolate starch”, making the cooked rice “healthier” while maintaining the taste, which is ensured by an induction heating technology combined with a spherical cooking pot.

Its compact design that prepares up to five cups of rice is ideal for small families and kitchenettes as well.

Price: S$369 S$299

4. Cuisinart’s Vertical Waffle Maker

Waffles are delicious. Crispy on the outside, and light and fluffy on the inside, you can eat them with syrup, butter, fruit, ice cream, or even savoury toppings.

If you can’t get enough of them, and would like to have them on a regular day without heading out to a cafe, you can try making them at home with this Waffle Maker from Cuisinart.

With a vertical design and pour spout, you can fill the waffle maker with batter easily with no mess. The non-stick baking plates and five-setting browning control make the process of making your perfect waffle simple enough too.

Price: S$228.90 S$183

5. Zojirushi Glass Lined Vacuum Insulated Airpot

This airpot can hold up to 3L of liquid in its chamber, keeping it warm always for the time when you need it. It features a detachable stopper for hygiene cleaning, a pump safety lock, and a wide body with a long nose for added safety.

Price: S$100 S$68

6. Solis Espresso Coffee Machine

If you’re a coffee addict who prefers drinking bougie coffee at cafes to kopi-o at your nearby kopitiam, a coffee machine at home might be just what you need to boost your morning routine.

Ready to use in just 40 seconds, this machine provides a stable brewing temperature, which together with the 360-degree steam/hot water wand, can give you the perfect Americano, long black or other forms of coffee that you fancy.

It comes with an integrated manometre as well, which makes it easier to check the extraction pressure for a well-balanced cup of coffee, and has an energy-saving mode to help save resources.

Its slim design fits right into a small kitchen too, perfect if you’re tight on kitchen space, but still wants to make your own cuppa in the morning.

Price: S$888 S$799

7. The Old Empire Royal Siberian Body Pillow & Canterbury Extrasoft

Filled with 100% Siberian down, and encased in 100% soft Egyptian cotton sateen, which is considered smoother than Egyptian cotton, this bedding is fit for the kings and queens in you.

Currently, if you purchase $280 of The Old Empire products, you can buy a Canterbury Extra Soft pillow retailing at $90 for only $28. While stocks last.

Price: S$869 S$695

8. Snowdown Paima Beads Support Pillow

With fabric that’s made of 100% Jacquard Cotton Fabric, and filled with Paima beads, this pillow will feel firm to the neck, providing comfort for those who need to allow their neck to align more easily with their spine while sleeping.

The Paima beads can be taken out to adjust according to your preferred sleeping height too. Fully washable, this pillow is easy to maintain too.

Price: S$119.90 S$80

9. Grand Atelier’s Barrett Plush Bath Rug

Plush and highly absorbent with its optimal Cotton-Microfiber mixed yarns, this bath rug feels soft and gentle on the feet. Available in white, silver, sand, jade and pacific, these rugs are sized at 20 x 30 inch, and come with an anti-slip reverse that allows them to stay firm in one location once placed on the floor too. Durable and machine washable for easy care, these rugs are a great addition for your bedrooms or bathrooms.

Price: S$29.90 S$17.50

10. Cavelli Bed Set

Available in white, gray, rose and coral, this bed set is made of 100% Tencel, a soft, breathable material that is less prone to wrinkles and feels smoother than cotton. It absorbs more sweat as well, making it suitable for hot sleepers.

The bed set comes with a quilt cover, a fitted sheet, pillowcases and a bolster case.

Price: S$426 to S$603 S$239 to S$339

Top image via Takashimaya