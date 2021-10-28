Back

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot at Toa Payoh Safra has 1-for-1 hot pot promo all day until Oct. 31

Good deal.

Zi Shan Kow | October 28, 2021, 03:56 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot is running a 1-for-1 all-day promo for regular hot pot, from Oct. 25 to 31, only at their Toa Payoh Safra outlet.

Terms and Conditions

  • Valid for dine-in only.

  • Available only in SAFRA Toa Payoh Outlet, not valid in HomeTeam NS Khatib.

  • Offer is valid with a minimum purchase of free-flow drinks and desserts per pax at $4.90++ per pax.

  • Offer is valid all day from Oct. 25 to 31, 2021.

  • Dine-in limit of 60 minutes only.

  • Only walk-ins are allowed, no reservations.

  • Offer is valid only on regular buffet, and not applicable on additional top-ups (e.g. premium top-ups).

  • This promotion should not be used in conjunction with the $20 birthday voucher, and other discounts, promos, offers or any card privileges.

Other promotions

Even if you miss this promotion, Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot has a two pax promotion that runs indefinitely on both their outlets.

Valid all day, the promotion for two pax is priced at S$35 nett for Monday to Thursday, and S$41 nett for Friday to Sunday.

On your birthday month, you can also dine free for their birthday promotion.

Menu

Address: 293 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, #01-04, Singapore 319387

Opening hours: 11am–10pm on Friday to Sunday,  11am–3pm and 6–10pm on Monday to Thursday

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Top images by Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot and Google Maps/Rodney Lim.

Sing Swee Kee does fried chicken rice balls for S$2.50 at new outlet at Toa Payoh

Something new to try.

October 28, 2021, 03:46 PM

S'porean undergrad now charging S$4 per ugly portrait after customers tell her S$2.50 too cheap

Still getting mad demand.

October 28, 2021, 02:22 PM

Pregnant S'porean woman's water breaks during Liverpool-Man United match, husband loses his mind

When football is life but life is actually more important.

October 28, 2021, 01:46 PM

Woman in Thailand condo cuts rope holding painters, says she was 'annoyed'

The workers were rescued by a resident on the 26th storey.

October 28, 2021, 01:36 PM

Saizeriya does new items like laksa seafood pasta, BBQ chicken pizza & grill combo

Some items have been removed though.

October 28, 2021, 01:28 PM

S'porean indoor skydiving champion Kyra Poh, 19, skydives over pyramids of Egypt

Sky's the limit.

October 28, 2021, 12:10 PM

COP26: What is a COP? Why this year’s climate summit might be the most important one yet.

A roundup of the goals and key topics of discussion at COP26.

October 28, 2021, 12:01 PM

1-for-1 Awfully Chocolate Hei ice cream at all outlets until Oct. 31, 2021

Not the first time this ice cream promotion is being run.

October 28, 2021, 11:39 AM

Shake Shack S'pore to debut black truffle burgers & fries on Oct. 30, 2021

Limited-time menu.

October 28, 2021, 11:30 AM

3 weeks' jail for S’porean, 27, who forced teen to strip & filmed him over staring incident

The video went viral on Twitter.

October 28, 2021, 11:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.