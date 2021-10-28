Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot at Toa Payoh Safra has 1-for-1 hot pot promo all day until Oct. 31

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot is running a 1-for-1 all-day promo for regular hot pot, from Oct. 25 to 31, only at their Toa Payoh Safra outlet.

Terms and Conditions

Valid for dine-in only.

Available only in SAFRA Toa Payoh Outlet, not valid in HomeTeam NS Khatib.

Offer is valid with a minimum purchase of free-flow drinks and desserts per pax at $4.90++ per pax.

Offer is valid all day from Oct. 25 to 31, 2021.

Dine-in limit of 60 minutes only.

Only walk-ins are allowed, no reservations.

Offer is valid only on regular buffet, and not applicable on additional top-ups (e.g. premium top-ups).

This promotion should not be used in conjunction with the $20 birthday voucher, and other discounts, promos, offers or any card privileges.

Other promotions

Even if you miss this promotion, Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot has a two pax promotion that runs indefinitely on both their outlets.

Valid all day, the promotion for two pax is priced at S$35 nett for Monday to Thursday, and S$41 nett for Friday to Sunday.

On your birthday month, you can also dine free for their birthday promotion.

Menu

Address: 293 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, #01-04, Singapore 319387

Opening hours: 11am–10pm on Friday to Sunday, 11am–3pm and 6–10pm on Monday to Thursday

Top images by Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot and Google Maps/Rodney Lim.