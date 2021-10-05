Secondary school student in S'pore allegedly attacked schoolmate with metal rod, arrest made

A secondary school student allegedly attacked a schoolmate with a metal rod on Sep. 27 morning.

Victim conscious when taken to hospital

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they received a call for assistance at a school located in the East at 7:47am that day.

The victim was conscious when conveyed to hospital. He is currently assisting with police investigations.

Another student, who allegedly used a pole to hit the victim, was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

The ages of the students involved were not revealed.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A picture of the alleged victim and his head injury was published in The Straits Times.

ST reported that the victim's elder sister had dropped him off at school an hour before the attack occurred.

But according to Lianhe Zaobao, the victim's mother drove him to school. He was not feeling well that day but insisted on going to school.

MOE is aware of the case

Responding to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from Ministry of Education said it is aware of the case.

The spokesperson added that the injured student has been discharged from hospital.

The school is also rendering support to the students involved.

Victim tested positive for Covid-19

According to ST, the victim had tested positive for Covid-19 when he was in the hospital for his injuries.

He is currently quarantined at home, and is recovering well.

ST also reported that the victim and the alleged attacker were not on good terms.

