Back

Secondary school student in S'pore allegedly attacked schoolmate with metal rod, arrest made

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | October 05, 2021, 06:41 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

A secondary school student allegedly attacked a schoolmate with a metal rod on Sep. 27 morning.

Victim conscious when taken to hospital

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they received a call for assistance at a school located in the East at 7:47am that day.

The victim was conscious when conveyed to hospital. He is currently assisting with police investigations.

Another student, who allegedly used a pole to hit the victim, was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

The ages of the students involved were not revealed.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A picture of the alleged victim and his head injury was published in The Straits Times.

ST reported that the victim's elder sister had dropped him off at school an hour before the attack occurred.

But according to Lianhe Zaobao, the victim's mother drove him to school. He was not feeling well that day but insisted on going to school.

MOE is aware of the case

Responding to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from Ministry of Education said it is aware of the case.

The spokesperson added that the injured student has been discharged from hospital.

The school is also rendering support to the students involved.

Victim tested positive for Covid-19

According to ST, the victim had tested positive for Covid-19 when he was in the hospital for his injuries.

He is currently quarantined at home, and is recovering well.

ST also reported that the victim and the alleged attacker were not on good terms.

Top images via Lianhe Zaobao & Unsplash.

Visits to residential care homes in S'pore suspended till Oct. 24, 2021

Extension.

October 05, 2021, 07:04 PM

5 small business owners share highs & lows of running a business in S'pore

Orders destroyed, payments not received.

October 05, 2021, 06:57 PM

'They don't even have space to grieve alone.' NGO launches S'pore's first 24-hour mental health helpline for migrant workers

Many migrant workers are unaware that they are suffering from mental health ailments.

October 05, 2021, 06:55 PM

MHA registered 'concern' with M'sia over police helicopter's unauthorised entry into S'pore airspace on Sep. 11

The RSAF conducts 24/7 surveillance of Singapore’s skies to detect and respond to potential air threats.

October 05, 2021, 06:50 PM

Shops in KSL City Mall in JB mostly closed or empty, lack of S'poreans likely cause

Domestic demand is not enough.

October 05, 2021, 06:20 PM

Mega savings, free delivery & more: 4 reasons S’poreans should do their grocery shopping online

Here’s how you can get the best deals.

October 05, 2021, 05:56 PM

S'porean man pleads guilty to impregnating girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter

She had viewed him as a father figure.

October 05, 2021, 05:49 PM

S'pore National Paralympic Council working to increase cash award for para-athletes: Edwin Tong

Tong said that the cash award disparity between para- and able-bodied athletes do not reflect how the government values them.

October 05, 2021, 05:41 PM

Jacelyn Tay’s Primary 4 son does ‘lie detector’ test experiment, asks mom if she loves him

In the name of science.

October 05, 2021, 05:35 PM

M'sian nurse fired for jabbing 12-year-old boy with empty syringe during his vaccination

Not the first "empty syringe" incident in Malaysia.

October 05, 2021, 05:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.