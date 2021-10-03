Back

'Squid Game' cast to appear on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Oct. 6

It has not been confirmed which cast members will appear.

Alfie Kwa | October 03, 2021, 12:28 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you haven't heard of "Squid Game", you're probably living under a rock.

The show has risen to the top of the popularity rankings on Netflix in 81 countries around the world, according to Soompi.

The Tonight Show

Excitingly, NBC has confirmed the cast is set to appear on the American talk show "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" for the Oct. 6 episode, according to Headline Planet.

However, it has not been confirmed which cast members will be appearing.

This is not the first time South Korean stars have been invited to the American entertainment programme.

Previously, K-Pop bands like BTS and Blackpink, as well as Parasite's director Bong Joon Ho, were also guests on the show with Fallon.

The "Squid Game" cast members will join other guests, Anthony Anderson and Charli XCX, for the day's lineup.

Related

Top image via Netflix and Andrew Lipovsky/NBC. 

15-year-old girl missing since Sep. 28, 2021 last seen in Yishun

Those with relevant information can call the police hotline or submit it online.

October 03, 2021, 11:36 AM

Income tax: Are you paying more than you need to?

MS Explains: Chances are you are paying more personal income tax than you need to. Here's how you can use tax deductions and reliefs to reduce your tax, and in some cases, deduct it away completely.

October 03, 2021, 11:19 AM

Are we too reliant on the S'pore government for Covid-related instructions?

As Singapore moves into an endemic state, there will likely need to be mindset shifts.

October 03, 2021, 10:59 AM

Evergrande investor in China pulls out knife & threatens to kill herself during meeting with staff

She said she wants her money back or else she has nothing to live for.

October 03, 2021, 04:14 AM

4 more deaths & 2,356 new Covid-19 cases, total cases now over 100,000

There were 1,938 cases in the community, 412 cases in the migrant worker dormitories, and six imported cases.

October 02, 2021, 11:23 PM

Senior doggo gets upgraded to business class, celebrates birthday on SIA flight from Sydney to Italy

A good boy flying with class — business class.

October 02, 2021, 10:36 PM

Govt panel considers if road cyclists should only ride single file, says 'two abreast' is ok

However, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) recommended that road cyclists' group sizes should be limited to 10 if riding two abreast, or five in single file.

October 02, 2021, 08:10 PM

Lawrence Wong: S'pore has 'gone beyond' using lockdowns to bring down daily case numbers

He urged Singaporeans to not 'get too carried away' about the daily case numbers.

October 02, 2021, 06:37 PM

Only fully vaccinated work & student pass holders allowed entry into S'pore from Nov. 1

Their vaccination status will be verified upon entry into Singapore.

October 02, 2021, 06:36 PM

MOM eases Covid-19 measures for workers in dormitories to reduce disruption to workers' lives

MOM pointed out that none of the infected workers were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and only one of them needed oxygen supplementation.

October 02, 2021, 06:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.