'Squid Game' cast to appear on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Oct. 6

If you haven't heard of "Squid Game", you're probably living under a rock.

The show has risen to the top of the popularity rankings on Netflix in 81 countries around the world, according to Soompi.

The Tonight Show

Excitingly, NBC has confirmed the cast is set to appear on the American talk show "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" for the Oct. 6 episode, according to Headline Planet.

However, it has not been confirmed which cast members will be appearing.

This is not the first time South Korean stars have been invited to the American entertainment programme.

Previously, K-Pop bands like BTS and Blackpink, as well as Parasite's director Bong Joon Ho, were also guests on the show with Fallon.

The "Squid Game" cast members will join other guests, Anthony Anderson and Charli XCX, for the day's lineup.

