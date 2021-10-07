Back

'Squid Game' creator hints possible sequel centred around the frontman

Hopefully, more questions in the first season will be answered.

Alfie Kwa | October 07, 2021, 01:20 PM

With the massive success, "Squid Game" Season 2 seems inevitable.

The director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk initially stated that he had no intention of doing a second part for now, since the creative process was very exhausting for him.

But it seems like there are a couple of possible ideas brewing for season two.

Cliff hangers

The hit Netflix Korean drama ended with the sole winner, Gi-hun played by actor Lee Jung-jae, winning all the money after witnessing the gruesome killings of over 400 other players in a series of games.

But what's next for the winner? Will he put his money to good use and chase after his family or will he don a mask and return to the games as the next frontman?

Fans are also curious about the police officer, Joon-ho played by actor Wi Ha-joon, who was investigating the games.

Shot by his brother (who was revealed to be the frontman of the entire operation) in the second last episode left fans wondering: How did his brother become the frontman? And did the cop actually die after getting shot and falling off the edge of the cliff?

Only a sequel can give viewers the answers.

Director's ideas for season two

In a new interview with The Times on Oct. 4, Hwang shared some ideas he had for season two of "Squid Game" while writing the first season.

If he were to do another season, he would consider a plot surrounding the frontman, who was apparently a policeman, as a gateway to explore the issue of police officers.

"I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more," he told The Times.

The first season's plot focussed on wealth inequality, evident in episode seven when rich men in bejeweled animal masks bet millions of dollars on the lives of the players.

Although we can't say that there'll be a season two for sure, Netflix’s global TV head, Bela Bajaria, seemed to have given a green light to season 2, according to the Vulture.

Top image via Netflix/Facebook and Netflix.com.  

