Back

South Korea hotel hosts real-life Squid Game, but can't proceed due to strict social distancing rules

More than 1,100 people signed up in two days.

Belmont Lay | October 17, 2021, 03:59 AM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A hotel in South Korea and a private company got together to organise a real-life Squid Game event offering a 5 million won (S$5,700) prize money.

But the government stepped in and forced its cancellation -- not because people will be killed, but due to social distancing restrictions still in place.

The bizarre story out of the northeast Asian country has highlighted how its pop culture has been just as highly infectious during this pandemic, becoming a global force to be reckoned with.

Was slated to happen

The Korea Times reported the event was tentatively set for Oct. 24, and would have been called, “Saint Game”.

More than 1,100 applications signed up in two days when registration opened on Monday, Oct. 11.

The registration fee was 10,000 won (S$11.40) for those making reservations in advance and 12,000 won (S$13.70) for on-site ticketing.

To be held in a hotel

St John’s Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, which was slated to host the event, said it was open to everyone of all ages and not just for hotel guests.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 세인트존스호텔 (@stjohnshotel)

Making it as real as the show as possible

Visitors who made a reservation could expect to receive a business card showing the game organiser's phone number written on it.

This would be similar to how players in the show were recruited to take part in the dystopian games.

Participants will then play four games as seen in the series in a pine tree forest near the hotel.

1. “The Mugungwha flower has bloomed” (“Red Light, Green Light”)

2. Tug of war

3. Paper tile flipping (“ttakji chigi”)

4. “Dalgona challenge” (flat sugar candy)

Those who do not follow the rules or fail to show up will be eliminated but will not be killed.

The identity of the host of the game will be revealed at the end -- just like the Netflix series.

Major hiccup: Local government preventing hotel from holding game

However, the city government of Gangneung issued the hotel an administrative order to not carry out the event as it violates the current social distancing regulations.

The province currently only allows eight people for a private gathering and disallows an accommodation facility from holding an event.

The government order came on Wednesday, Oct. 13, when the event was fully booked two days into registration.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 세인트존스호텔 (@stjohnshotel)

Will not go ahead

The hotel initially said it was discussing if the event should be cancelled, or have its format changed to not violate social distancing regulations.

By Thursday, Oct. 14, the hotel announced it would refund those enrolled in the event, The Korea Herald reported.

The hotel is issuing refunds.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photos via Getty & Netflix

Youth mental health challenges a 'profound issue' that 'preoccupies' MOH: Ong Ye Kung

Ong also encourages supervisors to reach out to younger colleagues who just joined the organisation via a call or meet-up.

October 17, 2021, 03:19 AM

3,348 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 9 new deaths

Tonight's update.

October 17, 2021, 12:07 AM

Block cleaner who died in Punggol trash chute compactor was 'exemplary worker', MOM investigating incident

The man was found caught between the door and the discharge outlet of the waste compactor in the central rubbish chute.

October 16, 2021, 10:45 PM

The Beast to close down after 8 years, offers 1-for-1 Chicken & Waffles promo till Nov. 10

Last day of operations will be Nov. 10.

October 16, 2021, 08:40 PM

Revised carbon tax to be announced in 2022 Budget: Lawrence Wong

Carbon price is one of the key levers for the "green transition" for Singapore's economy.

October 16, 2021, 06:45 PM

Bugis pastry shop teaches how to make ang ku kuehs shaped like 'Squid Game' guards

Cute.

October 16, 2021, 05:54 PM

S'pore indoor skydiving champion Kyra Poh, 19, is now a fully-licensed outdoor skydiver

Mad props for achieving one's dream.

October 16, 2021, 05:19 PM

Cleaner, 54, found lying motionless at Punggol rubbish chute compactor room

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 16, 2021, 04:59 PM

Sad goodbye as domestic worker leaves S’pore family after 14 years

She had taken care of him since he was eight.

October 16, 2021, 02:13 PM

PM Lee & Xi Jinping discuss ways to strength economic recovery & collaboration over a phone call

Reaffirming strong ties between Singapore and China.

October 16, 2021, 02:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.