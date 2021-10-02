Back

People have transferred money to bank account on Squid Game, turns out it belongs to producer

The account has been closed.

Tanya Ong | October 02, 2021, 02:13 PM

If you've reached (somewhat) the end of the "Squid Game" series, you would have known that one of the characters ends up with a significant amount of prize money.

The person's bank account was revealed to have a massive 45.6 billion won account balance.

Screengrab via Netflix.

And it turns out that this bank account exists.

In an online interview, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the account actually belongs to one of the producers on the show.

Hwang said that they got permission to use it before filming started, Koreaportal reported.

He also added that the producer has been receiving deposits in the amount of 456 won (S$0.50) from people who apparently watched the show.

The production team has decided to close the account in case issues arise in the future.

Fiasco regarding phone number

Previously, the series had gotten into a bit of trouble after they had shown a real phone number on the card. Which then led to many people calling the poor phone owner.

The production crew had apparently made the mistake of taking out the first three digits of the number, instead of the first four.

In the online interview, Hwang also addressed this issue, saying that they were"very sorry"for not checking that detail. He was quoted by AllKpop saying:

"I know the production team is working to properly compensate that individual. We are going to take responsibility for it until the end."

 

Top photo via Netflix, Lee Jung Jae/Instagram.

