Squid Game's Kang Sae-byeok went from 400k to 11.9 million Instagram followers after show's premiere

Fellow cast members Park Hae Soo and Lee Jung Jae have also joined Instagram.

Alfie Kwa | October 03, 2021, 05:36 PM

Not only is the Netflix series "Squid Game" gaining lots of traction, but so are its actors.

Jung Ho Yeon, who played the North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok and player number 67, has been noticed by millions of fans around the world.

With her breakout role, the actress and model saw her Instagram following soar from 400K to nine million in two weeks after the series premiered, according to Chosun.

As of today (Oct.3), she has a whopping 11.9 million followers.

Model-turned-Netflix star

Before the show, Jung had already made a name for herself in the international fashion industry.

In 2013, she came in second in the fourth season of "Korea’s Next Top Model", Hypebae reported.

She then made her global catwalk debut in 2016 as an exclusive for Louis Vuitton.

Jung has also appeared in various runway and designer shows like Seoul Fashion Week, Chanel, Fendi, Burberry, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Acting debut

In 2020, Jung signed on to Saram Entertainment, which landed her the audition for the series.

While in New York preparing for the New York Fashion Week, she was asked to send in her audition video for the role.

In an interview with W Korea, she said: " I wanted to prepare well whether I was cast or not. I think I only read the script except for the time to eat. I barely slept."

She was called back for an in-person audition and returned to South Korea for it.

Again, she had sleepless nights over the upcoming audition.

But it was all worth it in the end.

Jung said that she was "shocked" when she received the news that she got the part.

“The first thing I said was 'Why?'” she recalled.

The actress was happy that she had gotten the role, but also had doubts about her capabilities in acting the part.

Co-stars have joined Instagram

Jung's co-stars Park Hae Soo and Lee Jung Jae joined Instagram yesterday (Oct. 2) and their followers are also quickly on the rise.

Lee already has one million followers after a day.

While Park has gained almost 600K followers in a short period.

Top image via netflixkr/IG and hoooooyeony/IG. 

