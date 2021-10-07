Springleaf Prata Place giving free lime juice to all dine-in customers with any purchase on Oct. 8, 2021

To help everyone keep calm and curry on, Springleaf Prata Place is giving out free lime juice to all dine-in customers who make a purchase on Oct. 8, 2021.

This freebie giveaway comes after a dispute with a customer was put under the limelight.

In the past week, one Springleaf Prata Place outlet was accused of failing to honour a promotional deal involving a free cup of lime juice that was advertised in-store.

The eatery said the promotion had already ended.

In a bid to not leave a sour taste in the diner's mouth, Springleaf Prata Place invited the diner and a partner back, but it ended poorly with the police being called.

Nice and cordial

But if you've been hoping to experience some nice and cordial service without the drama, you're in luck.

Springleaf Prata Place's free cup of lime juice offer per dine-in customer with any purchase at all outlets will take place for one day on Oct. 8, while stocks last.

Oct. 8 happens to be Children's Day as well, but the promotion is open to all dine-in customers regardless of age.

The offer, Chill-dren's Day Special, is, therefore, a fitting, syrupy ending.

Click here to locate your nearest Springleaf Prata Place outlet.

Top images by Springleaf Prata Place and Marcus Goh via Google Maps.