'Special concession' for medically ineligible individuals across vaccination-differentiated SMMs

These individuals will be exempted from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

Martino Tan | October 23, 2021, 04:03 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced on Oct.23 that they will make a "special concession" by exempting individuals from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS), if they are certified to be medically ineligible for all vaccines under the National Vaccination Programme (NVP).

This is after the government has allowed the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine to be included under the NVP, especially those who cannot take the mRNA vaccines due to medical conditions.

Concession made for people medically ineligible for both mRNA & Sinovac vaccines

In a press release by MOH, it is noted that the government has implemented VDS across different settings to protect unvaccinated individuals and reduce the strain on Singapore's healthcare system.

However, the government recognises that there is a small group of people who are medically ineligible for both the mRNA and Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccines.

More details on the medical criteria and timeline for the start of this concession will be issued by MOH later.

Other concessions for the unvaccinated

In a video posted on their Facebook pages on Oct. 12, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong addressed common queries relating to the new VDS.

According to Wong, unvaccinated individuals who need to enter a mall to go to a general practitioner (GP) or dental clinic for medical treatment are allowed to do so.

Wong also said that unvaccinated individuals can also enter malls to send their children to childcare services.

