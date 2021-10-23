Back

Soh Rui Yong signs S$20,000 deal with Takagi Ramen in bid to qualify for Asian Games Marathon

He'll be the first Singaporean to do so if he succeeds.

Kayla Wong | October 23, 2021, 01:19 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporean top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong has signed a S$20,000 deal with local ramen chain Takagi Ramen, with the hope of becoming the first Singaporean to qualify for the Asian Games Marathon in 2022.

In a press release issued by Takagi Ramen on Saturday (Oct. 23), the restaurant chain said that in order for Soh to qualify for the competition, he must run 42 kilometres under two hours 23 minutes and 42 seconds.

This is roughly how far Changi is from Boon Lay.

To qualify for the Asian Games, Soh must compete in the upcoming Valencia Marathon set to be held on Dec. 5.

Under the sponsorship deal, Soh will also receive an unlimited supply of ramen as part of the Brand Ambassador Deal.

Soh has two other existing sponsorship deals at the moment, with Pocari Sweat and UnderArmour respectively.

Soh: "Immediately relate" to slogan of ramen for the average S'porean

Commenting on his sponsorship with Takagi Ramen, the double SEA Games gold medallist said he's "excited" to work with them as he could relate to their slogan.

Takagi Ramen's slogan is "Ramen for the Average Singaporean".

The 30-year-old said, "I really respected the portion size provided, compared to some other ramen shops that charge more but give smaller portions. They also absorb GST and don’t charge Service Charge, something very rare in Singapore restaurants.”

Soh currently holds records in the 5,000 metres, 1,000 metres, half marathon and marathon events.

He said that he is the first Singaporean male to take less than seven minutes for a 2.4 kilometre event, clocking six minutes 53 seconds.

"I had to work hard all my life to get to where I am today in sports," he said.

Top image via Takagi Ramen 

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'pore's largest therapeutic garden opens at Jurong Lake Gardens with section for children with special needs

It is part of NParks' plan of transforming Singapore into a "City in Nature".

October 23, 2021, 12:23 PM

Thousands of South Korean workers in 'Squid Game' costumes rally to improve workers' rights

Some union workers said they could relate to the characters in the popular Korean survival drama as "they too are struggling to make a living".

October 23, 2021, 11:34 AM

New Zealand PM carries on unfazed as earthquake interrupted press conference

She's known for her calm responses.

October 23, 2021, 11:12 AM

2 M'sian anti-corruption officers charged with cheating, dashed out of courtroom while covering their faces

One almost fell down while running.

October 23, 2021, 11:09 AM

Customers complain of stocks running out after 7-Eleven S'pore releases White Rabbit Candy merch

Did you manage to find the elusive merchandise?

October 23, 2021, 11:04 AM

30-year-old single mum with 3 kids: I quit my job as a nurse to be a home baker & regret nothing

I got pregnant at 17, but I never gave up on my own life plan.

October 23, 2021, 10:24 AM

S'pore bus drivers seeing more cyclists in bus lane in pairs or more, more enforcement needed: Union

Bus drivers end up having to take evasive action.

October 23, 2021, 03:31 AM

3,637 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 14 more deaths reported

Total number of cases has reached 165,663.

October 22, 2021, 10:59 PM

Sheila Sim opens up on relationship with father, took 10 years to accept step-mum

She recalled a dramatic moment where she said, "I will not call her 'Mum'!"

October 22, 2021, 10:19 PM

Sembawang residents harvest gigantic 18kg & 15kg winter melons from community garden

Absolute unit.

October 22, 2021, 09:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.