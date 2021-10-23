Soh Rui Yong signs S$20,000 deal with Takagi Ramen in bid to qualify for Asian Games Marathon

Singaporean top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong has signed a S$20,000 deal with local ramen chain Takagi Ramen, with the hope of becoming the first Singaporean to qualify for the Asian Games Marathon in 2022.

In a press release issued by Takagi Ramen on Saturday (Oct. 23), the restaurant chain said that in order for Soh to qualify for the competition, he must run 42 kilometres under two hours 23 minutes and 42 seconds.

This is roughly how far Changi is from Boon Lay.

To qualify for the Asian Games, Soh must compete in the upcoming Valencia Marathon set to be held on Dec. 5.

Under the sponsorship deal, Soh will also receive an unlimited supply of ramen as part of the Brand Ambassador Deal.

Soh has two other existing sponsorship deals at the moment, with Pocari Sweat and UnderArmour respectively.

Soh: "Immediately relate" to slogan of ramen for the average S'porean

Commenting on his sponsorship with Takagi Ramen, the double SEA Games gold medallist said he's "excited" to work with them as he could relate to their slogan.

Takagi Ramen's slogan is "Ramen for the Average Singaporean".

The 30-year-old said, "I really respected the portion size provided, compared to some other ramen shops that charge more but give smaller portions. They also absorb GST and don’t charge Service Charge, something very rare in Singapore restaurants.”

Soh currently holds records in the 5,000 metres, 1,000 metres, half marathon and marathon events.

He said that he is the first Singaporean male to take less than seven minutes for a 2.4 kilometre event, clocking six minutes 53 seconds.

"I had to work hard all my life to get to where I am today in sports," he said.

Top image via Takagi Ramen

