Back

Soh Rui Yong raises S$41,890 in 2 days to pay S$180,000 Ashley Liew defamation suit damages

Another 75% to hit target.

Belmont Lay | October 01, 2021, 06:32 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Champion marathoner Soh Rui Yong has raised closed to S$42,000 in donations from the public after just two days of fundraising.

A total of 360 donors gave money so far.

The money is to pay off the S$180,000 in damages owed to fellow marathoner Ashley Liew, who successfully sued Soh for defamation.

An update on the fundraising progress was put up on Facebook on Oct. 1.

Don't have that much money on hand

According to Soh, he has resorted to appealing to the public for help as he does not have that much money on hand.

He said he was nudged into asking for public help as Liew's lawyers are demanding that the full sum to be paid immediately, and was seeking an additional S$100,000 in legal costs for work done, despite Soh's decision to appeal against the verdict.

Soh also said via a comment on Facebook that a request for mediation with Liew was not entertained.

In a post a day earlier, Soh wrote that he had managed to raise more than S$26,000 after just one day of fundraising.

In just two days, he managed to raise about a quarter of his target.

Will pay donors back if appeal successful

Soh's initial post appealing for funds was accompanied by a guarantee to donors.

Given that he is appealing the verdict, he said he will return the donated money in the event he is successful in overturning the unfavourable ruling during appeal, an outcome he is confident about achieving having spoken to "a number of legal experts, both from within and outside" his legal team.

Soh wrote:

I will keep a spreadsheet with the details of everybody that has contributed to the cause, and keep you updated. In the event that we completely overturn the verdict on appeal, I will pay every single one of you back.

In the meantime, Soh's crowdfunding effort continues.

Crowdfunding donations

The tactic of turning to the public to crowdfund money to pay off damages awarded to the plaintiff in a high profile defamation case with significant public interest is not new.

Recently, The Online Citizen editor Terry Xu successfully raised S$210,000 in 19 days.

The money was to pay for damages owed to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who successfully sued Xu for defamation.

The amount did not include costs to be paid legal work done by the plaintiff's lawyers though.

Xu managed to raise more than S$16,800 on his first day of fundraising.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Soh Rui Yong

New Bukit Timah bakery pairs bubble tea with unique flavours of croissants & brioche

Nothing better than carbs and bubble tea.

October 01, 2021, 06:35 PM

S'pore to see warmer & drier weather during first 2 weeks of Oct. 2021

The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C.

October 01, 2021, 06:17 PM

S$58 tarts priced according to premium ingredients, says Fann Wong

Only Fann's.

October 01, 2021, 05:57 PM

Mothership Explains: Why S'pore's endemic Covid-19 strategy might not make sense — at least, not yet

TL;DR: Too much change, too quickly.

October 01, 2021, 05:47 PM

Passers-by join forces to save kitten nearly swept away in Jurong canal using DIY basket & rope

Heartwarming <3

October 01, 2021, 05:02 PM

Crowds show up to support Dignity Kitchen in Boon Keng after its appeal to fill empty dining hall

People in Singapore exhibiting 'kampung spirit'.

October 01, 2021, 03:19 PM

Din Tai Fung S'pore releases palm-sized* 'tang bao' that is 70% bigger than xiao long bao

*Depends on whose palm.

October 01, 2021, 02:58 PM

Taiwanese actor Mike He blasted for saying he might opt for abortion if 3rd child was a girl

In his apology, he said both boys and girls are equal.

October 01, 2021, 02:27 PM

S'porean man nonplussed as Swensen's dark chocolate truffle ice cream really contains truffle oil

Chocolate truffle or chocolate with truffle??

October 01, 2021, 01:42 PM

Waterway Point Koufu diners paste dine-in stickers on escalator handle instead of designated board

The OP urged diners to spare a thought for elderly cleaners who have to remove the stickers.

October 01, 2021, 01:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.