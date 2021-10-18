S'pore student, 20, thrilled to receive reply after randomly sending letter to Queen of UK

On Sep. 13, 2021, a 20-year-old student in Singapore was bored enough to start crafting a dense, two-page letter... to the Queen of the United Kingdom.

About one month later, he received a pleasant surprise in the form of a reply, which was signed off by Susan Hussey, the queen's lady-in-waiting.

82-year-old Hussey, who joined the royal household in 1960 to help in replying letters, is also known as the "Number One Head Girl".

Got the idea scrolling Instagram

Shah Iskandar told Mothership that he has always been "fascinated" with the British royals.

While scrolling through Instagram on an idle day, the healthcare student in Republic Polytechnic (RP) came across posts from the royal family, and recalled the service where members of the public could write to them.

"I thought to myself, how exciting would it to be able to talk to one of them," he said. The student added that he was not expecting a reply.

Here's the letter that Shah posted, which talks about the Covid-19 pandemic, his past travels, as well as his desire to visit London in the future.

He also invited the queen to visit Singapore and try its local cuisine, such as chicken rice and nasi lemak.

And here's the response he received, with Hussey noting certain details in Shah's letter, such as the fact that he attends RP and hopes to visit London someday.

Cool.

Top image by Shah Iskandar