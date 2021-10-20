Back

S'pore's tiny panda cub lets out loud sneeze that sounds like an old man

Wait for it...

Ashley Tan | October 20, 2021, 06:18 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Every little milestone Singapore's beloved panda cub has made has been documented by the Mandai Wildlife Reserve (MWR), or previously the Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

This includes its steady weight gain and snippets of the baby bear cuddling with its mother, Jia Jia.

Earlier this month, MWR updated that the cub had popped out six baby teeth.

Panda cubs typically start growing teeth when they are around three months old, and will attempt to eat bamboo at around seven months old.

And most recently, the panda cub has started to open its eyes, signalling that its development is right on track.

One big sneeze

On Oct. 19, MWR shared a a short 20-second clip of the roughly nine-week-old cub resting and blinking its eyes blearily.

As a viewer, you're content to observe the fuzzy baby, until its suddenly overcome with a huge sneeze.

One might expect a cute and dainty "achoo", given the cub's tiny, teddy bear-like appearance, but instead the panda cub caught viewers off guard with a snort reminiscent of your grandfather clearing his sinuses.

You can listen to the surprising audio here. Wait for it with anticipation, as the sneeze only comes at the end of the video.

But it's still cute right?

Commenters certainly think so.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Mandai Wildlife Reserve / FB

Govt 'looking into' using POFMA against websites fraudulently touting Ivermectin as Covid-19 treatment

To date, there is no scientific evidence from properly conducted clinical trials to demonstrate that Ivermectin is effective against Covid-19.

October 20, 2021, 08:47 PM

Still 'too risky' to allow 5 pax from same household to dine in but govt is looking into it: Lawrence Wong

S$640 million support measures for businesses affected by extended Stabilisation Phase.

October 20, 2021, 08:18 PM

2-person dine-in rule & other Covid-19 restrictions extended till Nov. 21, 2021

JUST IN.

October 20, 2021, 07:31 PM

Don Don Donki opening at Tampines 1 on Oct. 22, 2021

Don Don Don Donki, Don Don Donki~

October 20, 2021, 06:58 PM

From Jan. 1, 2022: Max. length of 5 bicycles per cycling group on S'pore roads, S$150 fine for errant cyclists

New rules to improve road safety.

October 20, 2021, 06:22 PM

Shane Pow to host livestream sales from Germany with Pornsak & Michelle Chia's company

This will not be Pow's first time selling on the platform.

October 20, 2021, 06:20 PM

Johor MP claims S'pore military jets invaded M'sian airspace but it was a joint exercise hosted by M'sia

The joint exercise was held together with the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

October 20, 2021, 06:19 PM

Let’s talk about the expectations on young adults: Am I really expected to earn, plan & invest all at the same time?

A bank account to take a bit of the pressure off.

October 20, 2021, 06:00 PM

National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen enlisted for National Service, books out for the first time

It's been so far so good for him, his sister Ting Wen shared.

October 20, 2021, 05:38 PM

M'sia's PAS wants whiskey brand to change 'offensive' name & logo, company refutes their claims

Timah, the Malay translation for the word tin, not a reference to Fatimah.

October 20, 2021, 05:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.