Sing Swee Kee does fried chicken rice balls for S$2.50 at new outlet at Toa Payoh

Something new to try.

Lean Jinghui | October 28, 2021, 03:46 PM

If you think you have tried all types of chicken rice in Singapore, you will have to try this.

Sing Swee Kee, a 20-year-old popular chicken rice restaurant in Singapore, has opened a new outlet in Toa Payoh.

While it's best known for its juicy Hainanese chicken and fragrant rice combination, it is currently also offering fried chicken rice balls as a new item on its menu.

The fried chicken rice balls will be available at both its outlets at Toa Payoh and Seah Street.

S$2.50 for three pieces

According to an Oct. 24 Facebook post by Sing Swee Kee, the fried chicken rice balls are "delightfully crunchy on the outside, yet still moist and flavoursome within".

Speaking to Mothership, Sing Swee Kee confirmed that the Fried Chicken Rice Balls, which are "golf-ball sized", are priced at S$2.50 for three.

As part of an ongoing promotion, Sing Swee Kee will be giving away a free fried chicken rice ball with every S$5 spent, from Nov. 1 to 15 across both its outlets.

The redemption is limited to one per customer, for the first 100 customers every day.

Via Sing Swee Kee

Traditional chicken rice balls available

If you prefer something more conventional, traditional chicken rice balls are also available, at S$1 each.

According to Sing Swee Kee, they are "tennis-ball sized".

Via Sing Swee Kee

There is even a chicken rice with rice ball set (S$6.90), that comes with two traditional chicken rice balls, and your choice of chicken – roasted or steamed – alongside accompanying side dishes such as braised egg and tofu.

Via Sing Swee Kee

Via Sing Swee Kee

New outlet at Toa Payoh Koufu

On Saturday, Oct. 23, Sing Swee Kee also announced in a Facebook post the launch of a brand new outlet.

The new outlet has opened since Oct. 25, and is located at the second level of the Toa Payoh HDB Centre, inside the Koufu Foodcourt.

Foodies who have already gone down to try the fried chicken rice balls at the new outlet have given it pretty good reviews thus far.

Via Edgar Lee Facebook

Details of new branch at Toa Payoh

Address: Stall 6, #02-30, Blk 500 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310500

Opening hours: Daily, 9am – 9pm (Do note however, that the Fried Chicken Rice Balls are only available daily from 11am-8pm)

Top images via Sing Swee Kee and Facebook 

