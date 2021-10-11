SIA launches new flights to Seattle & Vancouver, & VTL service for San Francisco

For those who of you who have been eyeing a trip to the U.S. or Canada, this may be good news.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be launching a number of new flights to these two countries, some will operate as Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services, allowing eligible individuals quarantine-free entry into Singapore.

These flights are seasonal services, and will operate from Dec. 2, 2021 to Feb. 15, 2022.

New Seattle-Vancouver-Singapore VTL service

SIA will introduce a Singapore-Vancouver-Seattle service, which will operate four times a week.

The airline will use a 253-seater Airbus A350-900, which will have 42 business class seats, 24 premium economy class seats, and 187 economy class seats.

You can see the schedule here:

SQ29 will operate twice a week as the designated VTL flights from Seattle and Vancouver to Singapore.

All other flights between Seattle, Vancouver and Singapore are non-VTL flights.

Tickets for the Singapore-Vancouver-Seattle service will be made available for sale from Oct. 12, 2021, at 12pm.

Daily non-stop to San Francisco converted to VTL flight

SIA will also be converting its existing daily non-stop services from San Francisco to Singapore, to designated VTL services from Oct. 20, 2021.

On this route, SIA operates the 161-seat Airbus A350-900 ULR, which has 67 business class seats, 94 premium economy class seats, and no economy class seats.

Tickets for the San Francisco-Singapore flights are already available for sale.

You can see the schedule here:

SQ33 will operate daily as the designated VTL flights from San Francisco to Singapore.

All other flights between San Francisco and Singapore, including the Singapore-Hong Kong-San Francisco services are non-VTL flights.

According to SIA, multi-city itineraries within VTL countries are allowed, if travellers meet the eligibility criteria.

