SIA & Scoot launch daily flights from Melbourne, Sydney & Zurich under Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme

For those looking forward to travelling to Australia and Switzerland following the expansion of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme to these two countries, here's some useful news.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be launching daily flights from these two countries to Singapore as VTL services.

Two daily VTL flights for Australia

The national carrier said on Oct. 26 that it will designate two daily flights from Melbourne back to Singapore (SQ218 and SQ228) as VTL services.

It will also operate twice daily VTL flights from Sydney into Singapore (SQ212 and SQ222).

For those looking for a budget alternative, Scoot, SIA's sister airline, will also operate daily VTL flights from Melbourne to Singapore (TR19), and VTL services four times a week from Sydney (TR13).

According to SIA, this follows announcements by New South Wales and Victoria -- where Melbourne and Sydney are located -- that they will be reopening borders to eligible travellers from Nov. 1.

One daily VTL flight for Switzerland

For Switzerland, SIA will operate its daily service from Zurich into Singapore (SQ345) as a VTL flight.

SIA added that flight schedules for VTL flights from Australia and Switzerland will be published on its website.

It said: "These flights are open for booking but will be indicated as VTL flights on our website progressively."

Currently, SIA said it has announced VTL services from 20 cities.

Top image via Singapore Airlines Facebook