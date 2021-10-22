SIA to resume S'pore-Sydney Airbus A380 flights from Dec. 1, 2021

On Friday (Oct. 22), Singapore Airlines (SIA) said in a press release that it will bring its flagship Airbus A380 back to Sydney from Dec. 1, 2021, increasing capacity to the Sydney market ahead of the Christmas holiday period.

This comes after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that a new travel arrangement between Singapore and Australia could be established "within next week or so".

SIA’s A380s include six Suites, 78 Business Class, 44 Premium Economy Class and 343 Economy Class seats.

Flight schedules

These are the flight schedules from Dec. 1, according to SIA:

The A380 will operate daily from Singapore to Sydney. Flight SQ231 will depart Changi Airport at 12:45am local time, and arrive in Sydney at 11:50am local time.

The return flight, SQ222, will depart Sydney at 4:10pm, and arrive at Changi Airport at 9:20pm.

The A380's schedule for SQ231 and SQ222 will be loaded into the system from midday (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) on Friday (Oct. 22), and will be available for sale shortly after, SIA said.

"Unwavering commitment" to the Australian market

SIA regional vice-president Louis Arul said that the return of the A380 to Sydney underlines the airline's "unwavering commitment" to the Australian market.

He added that SIA has operated almost 4,000 passenger flights to help bring about 67,000 people to Australia, the vast majority being Australians wanting to return home.

SIA has also operated 3,000 cargo-only flights to keep key trade channels open, allowing essential medical supplies, personal protection equipment (PPE) and Covid-19 vaccines to be delivered.

Arul said:

"Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the highly challenging and financially constrained operating environment, SIA invested heavily to ensure Australia remained connected to the world. [...] With the NSW and Australian border opening up from 1 November, the A380 will support even more Australians hoping to reconnect with loved ones ahead of the Christmas period."

