Grace period until Oct. 19 given before vaccine differentiated measures for shopping malls kick in

On Saturday (Oct. 9), the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced that from Oct. 13 onwards, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter shopping malls and standalone stores.

These restrictions also apply to coffeeshops, food and beverage outlets and attractions.

Now, the authorities have announced that there will be a one-week grace period, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, before the new safe management measures in shopping malls will be implemented.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) in a joint media release on Sunday (Oct. 10).

More details will be issued before Oct. 13

According to the joint media release, apart from fully vaccinated individuals, children aged 12 and below, those who have recovered from Covid-19, and unvaccinated people with a valid negative pre-event test result will also be allowed to enter these premises.

The authorities said that they were aware of the concerns raised by the public with regard to the need for some unvaccinated individuals to access medical and childcare-related services in malls.

"Provisions will be made to allow for access to these services," they said.

They also said that they are working closely with mall operators to allow tenants, mall operators and members of the public to familiarise themselves with the new processes and checks.

More details will be issued by MTI and ESG in an advisory before Oct. 13, according to the media release.

"We seek everyone’s support to observe safe management measures and cooperate with the malls as they implement the vaccine differentiated safe-management measures. This will help lower transmission risks and slow down the pace of community infections in this Stabilisation Phase," it said.

