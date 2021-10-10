Back

Grace period until Oct. 19 given before vaccine differentiated measures for shopping malls kick in

The authorities are working closely with mall operators to familiarise them with the new processes.

Jason Fan | October 10, 2021, 03:28 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Saturday (Oct. 9), the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced that from Oct. 13 onwards, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter shopping malls and standalone stores.

These restrictions also apply to coffeeshops, food and beverage outlets and attractions.

Now, the authorities have announced that there will be a one-week grace period, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, before the new safe management measures in shopping malls will be implemented.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) in a joint media release on Sunday (Oct. 10).

More details will be issued before Oct. 13

According to the joint media release, apart from fully vaccinated individuals, children aged 12 and below, those who have recovered from Covid-19, and unvaccinated people with a valid negative pre-event test result will also be allowed to enter these premises.

The authorities said that they were aware of the concerns raised by the public with regard to the need for some unvaccinated individuals to access medical and childcare-related services in malls.

"Provisions will be made to allow for access to these services," they said.

They also said that they are working closely with mall operators to allow tenants, mall operators and members of the public to familiarise themselves with the new processes and checks.

More details will be issued by MTI and ESG in an advisory before Oct. 13, according to the media release.

"We seek everyone’s support to observe safe management measures and cooperate with the malls as they implement the vaccine differentiated safe-management measures. This will help lower transmission risks and slow down the pace of community infections in this Stabilisation Phase," it said.

Top image via Unsplash.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

'I'll die before taking vaccine': Sceptics in S’pore angry with new vaccine differentiated measures

Many negative responses.

October 10, 2021, 02:43 PM

Man saves stranded pet dog from Siglap Canal shortly before it filled with water

Close shave.

October 10, 2021, 01:23 PM

Get Shihlin XXL Crispy Chicken at only S$1.50 on Klook when you pay via Atome

Fried chicken and a good time.

October 10, 2021, 11:51 AM

Should we still be worried about the number of new daily Covid-19 cases in S’pore?

The reporting of daily cases is not going to go away so soon.

October 10, 2021, 11:44 AM

How to start investing as an everyday person if I don’t know how to pick stocks & monitor the market

Here are some things to keep in mind.

October 10, 2021, 10:08 AM

Sharks on the roads: How S'pore car workshops target accident victims

We explain this curious phenomenon that is happening on our roads and what you should do if you encounter it.

October 10, 2021, 09:13 AM

3,703 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 11 more deaths reported

The full update.

October 09, 2021, 11:51 PM

Woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after Rivervale Drive fire, 100 residents evacuated

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

October 09, 2021, 06:52 PM

Enforcement officers will patrol hawker centres & coffeeshops to check diners’ vaccination status

NEA and SFA may focus their checks during peak hours and at hotspots that have larger congregations of unvaccinated seniors.

October 09, 2021, 06:10 PM

S'porean man, 24, has sex with girl, 14, gets slapped by her father after he's caught naked in toilet

He was sentenced to one year and 11 months' jail.

October 09, 2021, 05:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.