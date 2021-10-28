Back

Shake Shack S'pore to debut black truffle burgers & fries on Oct. 30, 2021

Limited-time menu.

Mandy How | October 28, 2021, 11:30 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Shake Shack is getting in on the truffle game with the opening of its Westgate branch.

Photo via Shake Shack

On Oct. 30, three of such items will launch at the eighth outlet:

  • Black Truffle Burger

    • Angus beef, swiss cheese, fried shallots, arugula, black truffle sauce

  • Black Truffle Chick’n Shack

    • Buttermilk fried chicken, black truffle sauce, arugula and house-pickled shallots

  • Crinkle Cut Fries topped with black truffle sauce

    • Fries, black truffle sauce, shallots, scallions

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

The limited-time menu will then launch at all other Shake Shack outlets from Nov. 4 till Dec. 31.

The Peelin’ Cherry-fic concrete, a re-imagined banana split, will also an outlet-exclusive at Westgate.

The dessert features a vanilla and chocolate custard base with a blend of bananas, caramel sauce, sugar cone shards, and Lemuel chocolate chunks, before being topped with a cherry.

Shake Shack Westgate

Photo via Shake Shack

Photo via Shake Shack

Photo via Shake Shack

Photo via Shake Shack

Opening Day (Oct. 30) Hours: 11am to 11pm

Regular Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm

Friday to Saturday, 10am to 11pm

Address:

Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive #01-20, Singapore 608532

Top image via Fasiha Nazren, Shake Shack 

3 weeks' jail for S’porean, 27, who forced teen to strip & filmed him over staring incident

The video went viral on Twitter.

October 28, 2021, 11:11 AM

S'pore River Wonders' panda cub is now over 4kg, requires bigger weighing tray

Just what you need to chase away mid-week blues.

October 28, 2021, 09:17 AM

Sunday night fight breaks out at Paya Lebar Square, police investigating

Not the best way to pass the time.

October 28, 2021, 03:51 AM

Preview: Air-conditioned Hell's Museum opening at Haw Par Villa on Oct. 29, 2021

Cooler than the weather outside.

October 27, 2021, 11:53 PM

S’pore buses have ‘black box’ type device that tracks speed, braking & almost everything

Gone are the days when a bus driver just gets behind the wheel and zips away.

October 27, 2021, 11:48 PM

5,324 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 10 more deaths reported

MOH said the unusually high cases today were mostly due to many Covid-positive cases detected by the testing laboratories within a few hours in the afternoon.

October 27, 2021, 11:36 PM

M'sia says it may reopen to fully vaccinated foreign tourists in December

Depending on the results of the Langkawi travel bubble, which will start on Nov. 15.

October 27, 2021, 10:30 PM

S'pore welcomes Australia's assurance that defence pact with US & UK will promote stability in region

Asean and Australia share a similar strategic regional outlook, PM Lee said.

October 27, 2021, 10:08 PM

Authors angry foul-mouthed entertainer Wang Lei invited as S'pore Writers Festival guest speaker

Wang Lei criticised for being crude and vulgar, and does not fit into festival.

October 27, 2021, 07:09 PM

Textile Centre premises raided, 3 men aged 30-45 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury goods online

One raid witnessed by a member of the public.

October 27, 2021, 06:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.