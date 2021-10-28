Shake Shack S'pore to debut black truffle burgers & fries on Oct. 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Shake Shack is getting in on the truffle game with the opening of its Westgate branch.
On Oct. 30, three of such items will launch at the eighth outlet:
- Black Truffle Burger
- Angus beef, swiss cheese, fried shallots, arugula, black truffle sauce
- Black Truffle Chick’n Shack
- Buttermilk fried chicken, black truffle sauce, arugula and house-pickled shallots
- Crinkle Cut Fries topped with black truffle sauce
- Fries, black truffle sauce, shallots, scallions
The limited-time menu will then launch at all other Shake Shack outlets from Nov. 4 till Dec. 31.
The Peelin’ Cherry-fic concrete, a re-imagined banana split, will also an outlet-exclusive at Westgate.
The dessert features a vanilla and chocolate custard base with a blend of bananas, caramel sauce, sugar cone shards, and Lemuel chocolate chunks, before being topped with a cherry.
Shake Shack Westgate
Opening Day (Oct. 30) Hours: 11am to 11pm
Regular Opening Hours:
Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm
Friday to Saturday, 10am to 11pm
Address:
Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive #01-20, Singapore 608532
