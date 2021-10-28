Shake Shack S'pore to debut black truffle burgers & fries on Oct. 30, 2021

Shake Shack is getting in on the truffle game with the opening of its Westgate branch.

On Oct. 30, three of such items will launch at the eighth outlet:

Black Truffle Burger Angus beef, swiss cheese, fried shallots, arugula, black truffle sauce

Black Truffle Chick’n Shack Buttermilk fried chicken, black truffle sauce, arugula and house-pickled shallots

Crinkle Cut Fries topped with black truffle sauce Fries, black truffle sauce, shallots, scallions



The limited-time menu will then launch at all other Shake Shack outlets from Nov. 4 till Dec. 31.

The Peelin’ Cherry-fic concrete, a re-imagined banana split, will also an outlet-exclusive at Westgate.

The dessert features a vanilla and chocolate custard base with a blend of bananas, caramel sauce, sugar cone shards, and Lemuel chocolate chunks, before being topped with a cherry.

Shake Shack Westgate

Opening Day (Oct. 30) Hours: 11am to 11pm

Regular Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm

Friday to Saturday, 10am to 11pm

Address:

Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive #01-20, Singapore 608532

Top image via Fasiha Nazren, Shake Shack